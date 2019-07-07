Stanton driver Parker Vollbrecht has spent a number of laps chasing Ramsey Meyer of Pierce around race tracks.
In fact, Vollbrecht also trailed Meyer in the IMCA Sport Compacts points race by 11 points entering Sunday night’s special Lynn Langenberg Memorial races at Off Road Speedway of Norfolk.
But during the “A” feature Sunday, Vollbrecht led for seven-straight laps, then re-passed Meyer during the last lap of a green-white-checkered finish for his second Off Road Speedway win of the season.
In the process, he gave Meyer Racing Team much of the credit.
“Ever since 2017, when I won my first feature here, this is (Meyers’) car; not many people know that,” Vollbrecht said. “Besides that, I blew up a motor in Albion (Boone County Speedway) maybe three weeks ago, and they helped me fix it. I wouldn’t be here without them; every time I break something they’ll fix it.”
With the lead in hand for those seven laps, Vollbrecht was headed for the finish line until a caution forced the three-lap race to the finish — which also brought Meyer, who was in second place at the time, directly behind Vollbrecht on the ensuing restart.
Meyer then passed Vollbrecht on the inside entering turn one, but Vollbrecht was able to gain inside position during the final lap and passed Meyer for the win. Mark Benedict of Norfolk finished in third place.
“I felt good because I thought I won the race before the caution came out, but then I was nervous because I knew he’d be coming,” Vollbrecht said. “When he passes me, I usually just think he’s gone, but this time — although I hit him a little bit — I ended up winning the race, and it feels good.”
Sunday was also a successful evening for the Wilkinson Racing Team of Neligh and Oakdale, with Kyle winning an exciting two-car battle to the finish with Norfolk’s Shawn Primrose in the IMCA Stock Car feature — with his father Jason taking fourth place. Chad Bruns of Wakefield finished third.
Later, Cameron Wilkinson sprinted to a win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, winning by several car lengths ahead of Norfolkans Gage Koch and Lance Mielke, who finished second and third, respectively.
Brian Osantowski of Columbus picked up his first IMCA SportMods win of the season at Off Road Speedway, while second place went to Randolph’s Wes Hochstein, with Kyle Prauner of Norfolk taking third.
In the IMCA Late Models feature, Chris Johnson of Bloomfield also won at Off Road Speedway for the first time this year, outlasting a field thinned by eight cautions — and two rollovers — with Cory Dumpert of York adding a second-place finish to last week’s win and Wakefield’s Travis Birkley taking third.
Off Road Speedway will not have races the next two weekends but will return to action on Saturday, July 27.