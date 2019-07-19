Baldwin named head women's golf coach at Wayne State College

Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced today that Joey Baldwin has been named head women’s golf coach. The program was re-instated to the Wildcat athletic department as a varsity sport on June 19th and Baldwin will spend the 2019-20 season recruiting student-athletes to begin competition again in the 2020-21 school year.
“I am excited to announce Joey as the leader of our Wildcat Women’s Golf program,” commented Powicki. “It always takes a tremendous amount of effort with recruiting to start a program from scratch but I’m confident in his ability to build a successful women’s golf program here at Wayne State. And as a former student-athlete I know he has a lot of pride and passion about Wildcat athletics making him a great fit for the position.”
Baldwin is a 2002 Wayne State graduate where he played baseball and golf for the Wildcats. He was a three-year starter at second base/third base/shortstop on the WSC baseball team from 1999-2002 and was a career .309 hitter and still ranks sixth all-time in career assists with 333. He earned a degree in criminal justice and worked as a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri from 2003-09 before moving back to Wayne where he has been a private golf instructor and business owner since.
His amateur golf highlights include eight-time club champion at the Wayne Country Club that includes five straight titles, 2018 Wayne Open champion, two Nebraska Interclub championships, third place in the 2016 Nebraska State Mid-Amateur and seventh place in the 2014 Nebraska State Amateur.
Baldwin has received golf swing instruction from many prominent coaches that include the David Leadbetter Golf Academy, the Mike Bender Golf Academy, PGA Tour player Brian Henninger and World Long Drive instructor Brett Meyer just to name a few. He has also coached youth baseball and basketball in Wayne for the past six years.
“I am extremely excited to be the new women’s golf coach at Wayne State College,” remarked Baldwin. “I have a great passion for golf and coaching. It is great to see WSC bring back women’s golf and I have set my goals high and I am excited to get started. I believe we can be very competitive in the NSIC as well as the Central Region.”