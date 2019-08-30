Elkhorn Valley 56, Elgin/Pope John 26
TILDEN — Elkhorn Valley turned an early tie at 6 into a 56-26 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.
Braedyn Ollendick completed 8 of 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and he was the game’s leading rusher with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Adam Miller was the primary beneficiary, snagging four catches for 87 yards. Miller also led the Falcons defensively with 22 total tackles.
For the Wolfpack, Conor Ramold rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Cory Romej had 92 yards on 21 carries. Freshman quarterback Paiton Hoefer had two touchdowns rushing.
Elgin/Pope John (0-1) 0 6 14 6 — 26
At Elkhorn Valley (1-0) 6 16 20 14 — 56
SCORING SUMMARY
EV: Brandon Evans 8 run (PAT failed).
EPPJ: Paiton Hoefer 1 run (PAT failed).
EV: Adam Miller 10 pass from Braedyn Ollendick (Ben Wilcox pass from Ollendick).
EV: Miller 35 pass from Ollendick (Ollendick run).
EV: Miller 62 kickoff return (PAT failed).
EV: Ollendick 9 run (PAT failed).
EPPJ: Conor Ramold 12 run (Cory Romej pass from Hoefer).
EV: Evans 35 run (Reed Bennett run).
EPPJ: Hoefer 33 run (PAT failed).
EV: Ollendick 26 run (Ollendick run).
EPPJ: Ramold 11 run (PAT failed).
EV: Bennett 32 run (PAT failed).
NEXT UP
Elgin Public/Pope John (0-1) at Winside (0-0x)
Elkhorn Valley (1-0) hosts Niobrara/Verdigre (0-0)
O’Neill St. Mary’s 40, Boyd County 0
O’NEILL — Grant Winkelbauer rushed for four touchdowns, none longer than five yards, and also caught a touchdown pass to help O’Neill St. Mary’s blank Spencer Boyd County 40-0 on Thursday night.
Winkelbauer rushed 22 times for 124 yards, and his lone reception was a five-yard touchdown pass. Gabe Pribil had four catches for 42 yards. Aidan Hedstrom was 5 of 10 passing, including the TD to Winkelbauer.
Spencer Boyd County (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
At O’Neill St. Mary’s (1-0) 12 14 14 0 — 40
SCORING SUMMARY
O’NSM: Grant Winkelbauer 5 run (PAT failed).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 3 run (PAT failed).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 5 run (PAT failed).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 5 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (Hedstrom run).
O’NSM: Winkelbauer 2 run (Gabe Pribil pass from Hedstrom).
O’NSM: Tate Thompson 4 run (PAT failed).
NEXT UP
Spencer Boyd County at Stuart (0-0)
O’Neill St. Mary’s hosts Bloomfield (0-0x)
Bloomfield 56, Winside 0
WINSIDE — Bloomfield beat Winside 56-0 on the opening night of the football season Thursday.
NEXT UP
Bloomfield (1-0) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (1-0)
Winside (0-1) hosts Elgin Public/Pope John (0-1)