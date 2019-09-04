GOLF
Knights cruise in triangular
STANTON — Norfolk Catholic cruised past Stanton and Clarkson/Leigh in a girls golf triangular Tuesday at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course.
The Knights carded the top three individual scores, led by Anna Kassmeier earning medalist honors with a 44 and Hanna Neesen following at 49. Norfolk Catholic finished with a 216 team score.
Norfolk Catholic (216): Anna Kassmeier 44; Hanna Neesen 49; Kalee Gilsdorf 58; Carly Thramer 65; Autumn Alder 72.
Clarkson/Leigh (361): Ashlynn Cropp 97; Mady Janousek 87; Cortlynn Cadwallader 88; Hazel Mondt 100; Ashly Guillen 89.
Stanton (NTS): Shelby Jenkinson 61; Rachel Thomas 83.
Norfolk Catholic JV: Kalea Fischer 71.
Northeast duo among top 10
LINCOLN — Jordan Hart fired an opening-round 74 to lead Northeast Community College golfers after the opening round of the Blue River Classic at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.
Hart was one of four players who was four shots behind leader Dean Walsh of Iowa Western Community College.
Also for Northeast, Matthew Kingston was in a seven-way tie for 10th place with a 75. Two more Hawks — Ty Heimes and John Lapour — were among seven golfers who carded a first-round 76.
The only other Northeast player in action was Grant Sell, who was tied for 24th at 77.
TENNIS
Norfolk sixth at opening invite
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High boys tennis team finished in sixth place at the Lincoln High/Northeast invite recently.
The No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner led the Panthers by finishing 3-1 and in third place. Kalen Krohn added a .500 record by splitting four matches in No. 2 singles play.
“For the first tournament of the year, I was quite pleased,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “We had new varsity players in Kalen Krohn and Jackson Schwanebeck, and a different lineup with Mason Borgman going to a doubles position and Jared Ertzner Kitto playing singles.”
Team scores: York 64, Papillion-La Vista 63, Bellevue West 59, Fremont 48, Bellevue East 46, Norfolk 41, Millard South 39, Lincoln High 36, Omaha Bryan 31, Waverly 21, Lincoln Northeast 14, Grand Island 10.
No. 1 singles — Jared Ertzner Kitto (1-3): Lost to Carey, MS, 8-2; lost to Penas-Hull, LHS, 8-2; def. Knowles, GI, 8-4; lost to Wingrove, WAV, 8-0.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (2-2): Def. Carey, MS, 8-2; lost to Suoto, LHS, 8-4; def. Safranek, PLV, 9-7; lost to Fankhauser, WAV, 8-2.
No. 1 doubles — Colby Mrsny and Mason Borgman (1-3): Lost to Ferdico and Warner, MS, 8-6; def. Le and Anguera, LHS, 8-1; lost to Ripa and Sotak, PLV, 8-4; lost to Lausterer and Forbes, BW, 9-7.
No. 2 doubles — Jackson Schwanebeck and Joshua Sumner (3-1, third place): Def. Blair and Eastridge, MS, 8-3; def. Wood and Tarkian, LHS, 8-4; lost to Feeken and McGuire, PLV, 8-5; def. Lemon and Sullivan, BW, 8-5.
VOLLEYBALL
Lutheran High teams in action
The Lutheran High Northeast JV and “C” teams split matches against Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
The Eagles’ JV team defeated Cedar Catholic 25-21, 21-25, 15-13. Mia Furst led the attack with five kills, and five aces. Chloe Bitney had three kills and seven digs. Lauren Buhrman had six assists and two kills, and Amber Bockelman had 15 digs.
Cedar Catholic defeated the Lutheran High “C” team 16-25, 25-18, 15-12. Mia Wiederin helped the offense with six assists, four kills, and seven digs. Kinsley Carr had five aces, five assists, and three kills. Avery Koeppe had four kills, while Koeppe and Carleigh Tietz led the defense with 12 digs each.
Knights sweep Bluejays
WEST POINT — Norfolk Catholic opened its varsity volleyball season with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic here Tuesday night.
Hayden Wolf recorded nine kills, six ace serves and 12 digs for NCHS. Mary Fennessy had seven blocks and seven kills, while Carly Marshall had 18 set assists.
Abby Miller added five solo blocks and three kills, while freshman Channatee Robles had five kills and eight digs.
Sophia Hass had 13 kills to lead GACC.
NEXT UP
Norfolk Catholic (1-0) hosts Pierce (0-1), Thursday.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (1-1) at Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic, Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Norfolk splits with North Star
LINCOLN — Norfolk’s record moved to 6-5 after splitting with Lincoln North Star here Tuesday night.
After North Star took game one 5-3, the Panthers battle back to take game two 6-5.
“Anytime you can go on the road and get a split against a quality team like North Star, it is a good night,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said.
In game one, Norfolk rallied from a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2 only to see North Star rally for the win two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We had chances in the first game and after the first game we talked about how when we get opportunities, we have to take advantage of them. This team battles and we are never out of a game,” Siedschlag said.
Sydney Rader, who struck out seven from the mound, led joined Paeton Coler (home run) in collecting two hits on the night.
In game two, Ellie Schwede drove in Sydney Rader with the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
“Brandy Unger did a really nice job of keeping them off balance, they have a very powerful lineup top to bottom,” Siedschlag said.
Rader, Coler and Unger each had two hits in game two.
Norfolk hosts Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at 5 p.m.
GAME 1
Norfolk 001 200 0 — 3 8 0
Lincoln North Star 200 102 X — 5 9 1
WP: Hanna Roth. LP: Sydney Rader. 2B: Rader (2), Paeton Coler, Jade Koch. HR: Coler, Makenna Waldow.
Game 2
Norfolk 103 010 1 — 6 11 0
Lincoln North Star 200 120 0 — 5 8 2
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Alexis Hubbard. 2B: Coler, Rylee Hoppe, Skylar Hopkins.