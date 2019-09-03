Norfolk 2-1 at tournament
LINCOLN — The Norfolk High School softball team defeated Grand Island and Malcolm before a 2-1 loss to Norris at the LPS Invite held at the Doris Bair Softball Complex here Saturday.
“Our defense was solid all weekend, not committing an error in three games,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “If we keep improving and learning every game like we are right now, I like the direction we are going as a team.”
Norfolk got things started with a 7-6 victory over Grand Island by scoring the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning. The Panthers led 6-0 after the top of the third, but the Islanders rallied with a six-run inning. Brandy Unger got the pitching win, throwing the final 11-e innings. Unger and Makenna Waldow each went 2 for 3 offensively.
Skylar Hopkins hit a grand slam home run, and Ellie Schwede added another homer as Norfolk defeated Malcolm 11-2. Jade Koch went 3 for 4 at the plate, while Hopkins, Schwede and Paeton Coler had two hits each. Coler earned the pitching win.
“Against Malcolm, we hit the ball well, and Paeton Coler threw a great game, challenging their hitters and letting the defense work behind her,” Siedschlag said.
In its final game, Norfolk fell to Norris 2-1 after the Titans scored the decisive run in the sixth inning. Coler was 3 for 3 to lead the Panthers on offense.
“As a coach, you always want to get all three wins, but giver credit to Norris. They are a well-coached team,” Siedschlag said.
Norfolk 7, Grand Island 6
Norfolk 222 001 — 7 7 0
Grand Island 000 060 — 6 7 2
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Andrea Palma. 2B: (NOR) Makenna Waldow.
Norfolk 11, Malcolm 2
Norfolk 020 320 4 — 11 11 0
Malcolm 000 001 1 — 2 7 1
WP: Paeton Coler. LP: Anna Schroeder. HR: (NOR) Ellie Schwede, Skylar Hopkins.
Norris 2, Norfolk 1
Norris 010 001 — 2 7 0
Norfolk 000 010 — 1 6 0
WP: Alexis Wiggins. LP: Sydney Rader. 2B: (NOR) Paeton Coler. HR: (NOR) Skylar Hopkins.
GACC goes 3-0 in home invite
WEST POINT — Host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic scored at least seven runs in each game en route to cruising to the championship at its own invitational Saturday.
Erin Franzluebbers delivered a pitching gem in a complete-game shutout of Tekamah-Herman, striking out 14 and allowing two hits in a 7-0 triumph. GACC had nine hits, led by Marissa Hunke going 2 for 3 at the plate including a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
The Bluejays exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over South Sioux City. Brenna Rief and Kate Gnad combined for four of the team’s six hits. Brooke Meister allowed three hits and one run (unearned).
In a 9-1 win over Centura/Greeley Central Valley, Marissa Hunke doubled twice and scored two runs, while Jenna Schinstock and Livia Hunke added two hits. Kayla Fischer scattered six hits for the pitching win.
Other box scores from the invite are also included below.
Centura/Central Valley 4, Ponca 3
Centura/Central Valley 001 003 0 — 4 4
Ponca 010 002 0 — 3 3
WP: Kilee Ackles. LP: Katie Janssen. 3B: (CCV) Jasmine Miller, Reilly Young.
GACC 10, South Sioux City 1
South Sioux City 001 00 — 1 3 1
Guardian Angels CC 210 7X — 10 6 1
WP: Brooke Meister. LP: Emerson Palsma. 2B: (SSC) Hope Rose; (GACC) Avery Kreikemeier. 3B: (GACC) Brenna Rief.
GACC 9, Centura/Central valley 1
Centura/Central Valley 010 00 — 1 6 2
Guardian Angels CC 240 21 — 9 8 0
WP: Kayla Fischer. LP: Kilee Ackles. 2B: (GACC) Marissa Hunke 2, Brenna Rief.
GACC 7, Tekamah-Herman 0
Tekamah-Herman 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Guardian Angels CC 302 101 X — 7 9 0
WP: Erin Franzluebbers. LP: Greta Lindberg. 2B: (T-H) Jaydn Fleischman; (GACC) Avery Kreikemeier, Kayla Fischer. 3B: (GACC) Marissa Hunke.
Ponca 9, South Sioux City 4
Ponca 026 01 — 9 13 2
South Sioux City 002 11 — 4 7 0
WP: Katie Janssen. LP: Ella Meyers. 2B: (PON) Hannah Wahls, Maggie McGill; (SSC) Emerson Palsma.
Wahoo Neumann 14, West Point-Beemer 0
West Point-Beemer 000 0 — 0
Wahoo Neumann 402 8 — 14
LP: Jamie Pierce.
West Point-Beemer 9, Ponca 1
West Point-Beemer 202 14 — 9 11 1
Ponca 000 10 — 1 3 0
WP: Abbey Dale. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (WPB) Kaitlyn Combs, Dale. 3B: (WPB) Dale. HR: (WPB) Kayla Conant.
Wayne battles Class A teams
LINCOLN — Wayne pitcher Tori Kniesche struck out 22 Waverly batters, allowed no hits in 71-e innings, but the Blue Devils still suffered a 1-0 loss to the Vikings during Saturday’s LPS invite at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
Wayne dropped all three of its games, including two versus Class A competition. Two of those losses were decided in eight innings.
Kniesche struck out 14 in 72-e innings of a 5-4 loss to defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest in eight innings. She allowed four runs on five hits.
Elkhorn 14, Wayne 0
Wayne 000 — 0 2 1
Elkhorn (10)31 — 14 0 2
LP: Kendall Dorey.
Lincoln Southwest 5, Wayne 4
Wayne 100 100 02 — 4
Waverly 200 000 03 — 5
LP: Tori Kniesche. 2B: (WAY) Kayla Fleming, Kniesche.
Waverly 1, Wayne 0
Waverly 000 000 01 — 1 0 2
Wayne 000 000 00 — 0 2 1
LP: Tori Kniesche.