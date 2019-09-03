All these years later, Huskers vs Buffs still a grudge match

In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, trainers examine injured Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska has circled this week's game against Colorado on the schedule, and not just because the teams are former Big Eight/Big 12 rivals. The Cornhuskers are looking to avenge last year's loss, when they squandered a second-half lead and the Buffaloes injured Adrian Martinez.