NPPD shines light on forward-thinking initiatives

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) continues to put a charge into sustainable, eco-friendly innovation — and people are noticing.
In June, the American Public Power Association celebrated NPPD’s efforts with the “Energy Innovator Award” at its annual conference.
One of NPPD’s popular clean energy innovations is its Community Solar A Sunny Distribution program. It’s a way for NPPD retail customers to purchase solar energy without having to install rooftop panels on their homes, making it convenient to utilize sustainable energy and an environmentally friendly way to lighten your own personal carbon footprint.
Solar panels convert natural sunlight into direct current (DC) power that is then converted into standard electrical currents used in your home to power everything from your TV and garage door opener to lights and appliances.
“Solar subscribers in participating communities can buy different amounts of solar energy based on their annual electricity usage,” says NPPD’s Tim Arlt, General Manager of NPPD’s retail division. “So far, it’s been very popular with our retail community partners.”
The SunWise℠ Community Solar program is a cost-effective way to use sustainable energy in your home. Because you don’t have a solar system on your roof, there are no maintenance fees, and no added costs with taxes, insurance and electrical inspections.
“Plus, you don’t have to own a home to enjoy NPPD’s solar power. Duplexes, condominiums, apartments, businesses – they can all participate in the SunWise program,” added Arlt. “Larger community projects can be installed and maintained at a much lower cost than installing dozens of smaller projects on rooftops, saving participants money. By working together, we all benefit.”
Three NPPD retail communities, Venango, Scottsbluff, and Kearney, have already partnered with the utility in rolling out Community Solar, with more actively pursuing the opportunity.