Youth want action

Greta Thunberg, a youth climate activist, tearfully told world leaders, “You come to us young people for hope, how dare you?” The youth is not here to bestow hope; we want action.

The response to Thunberg pleading for change from politicians and adults was incredibly disturbing. Conservative Michael Knowles labeled Greta as a “mentally ill Swedish child” on Fox News. Laura Ingraham compared youth climate activists to Stephen King’s novel, “Children of the Corn.” Even President Trump added onto the demeaning commentary with a tweet that read, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Younger generations are constantly being told “you are the future,” yet there are thousands of youth protesting, begging, and voicing to the world that our future will cease to exist.

Our opinions are not only taken for granted, but are brutally mocked.

At the head of this mocking: politicians. It has grown exceedingly clear that a politician’s paycheck is more important than the world that our children are supposed to inherit. We are the last generation that can do much of anything about the climate crisis. It is time for this voracity to be terminated; the youth must be heard. Leaders of the world must accommodate to their worst fear: an educated generation that is equipped for change. We will stop at nothing. We refuse to allow “adults” to rob our future.

