As I approach graduation, adults always ask me, “What do you want to be when you grow up?,” “Where are you going to live?” and “Where are you planning to go to college?”

Then, they follow up by saying, “You are the future.” If young people are the future, then we need to be educated about our world and we need to form our own opinions. Likewise, our opinions have to be valued by adults.

The generation before us should discuss things with us so we can be educated about topics of opinion. To some adults, our opinions do matter. It could depend on the type of household the teenager is in and the type of opinion.

After talking to some kids from school, I realized that opinions matter depending on the type of household the kids are in.

A fellow student at my school told me that in her family, they often discuss politics, along with other topics, because her family wants to help her form her own opinions while also educating her on topics.

I think that most parents listen to their children’s opinions based on the type of opinion. Most mothers would ask their daughters for fashion advice, while fathers would ask their daughters what they should get Mom for her birthday.

However, most parents would never ask their kids what they think about immigration or gun control. I feel that this is needed, because if we are expected to be the future of this world, parents should be discussing this with their kids; not only do we need to form opinions, but we need to form educated opinions based on the knowledge we gather.

The opinions of young people are very important to this world.

Parents need to guide young people to form their own opinions and fill them with factual knowledge. We need help to grow to be bright young people who can change the world for the better.

