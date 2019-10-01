Wynot remains unbeaten

PONCA – Wynot rolled over Ponca in a Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball triangular here Tuesday night as the teams get deeper into the season and find themselves as a group.
Wynot defeated the Indians in straight sets, 26-24 and 25-17 in the best-of-three match at the end of the night.
“We played pretty well here tonight,” Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. “We’ve got plenty to work on but we are getting there.”
After a tight opening set, the Blue Devils took control of the final set with an eight-point advantage at 15-7.
Josie Reid slammed a kill to bring Ponca to within 15-8 before a Wynot hitting error made it 15-9.
Kaitlyn Heimes hit a winner for Wynot to push the lead back to a touchdown when she hit the ball off the Ponca block on the other side of the court.
“We had trouble passing the ball all night,” Ponca coach Paige Green said. “We need to figure out to handle these good teams and Wynot had us on our heels.”
After a Wynot service error, Katelyn Heine hit a tip off the Ponca block to make it 17-10.
“We started out a little slow and kind of got into the flow later,” Wieseler said. “We’re playing better but we have a lot of things to work on and get better.”
The Indians got a kill from Bree Gill to make it 18-13 for the Blue Devilsthen another hitting error by Wynot cut the lead to 19-14.
Edyn Sudbeck spiked off the Ponca block to make it 20-14 then a Ponca hitting error put the lead back up to seven.
“We were just out of our game all night because we couldn’t pass the ball,” Green said. “If you don’t pass the ball well, it makes it very difficult to score and we didn’t do it well on serves or digs.”
Ponca would score the next three points to seem to get back in the set.
A service error by the Blue Devils followed by a service ace from Kaci Day made it 21-16 in favor of the Blue Devils.
Another Wynot error, this one a hitting error, made it 21-17.
“Like I said, we have plenty of things to work out to get where we want to be,” Wieseler said. “I like where we’re at but we are far from where I hope we’re going.”
Wynot would finish out the set and the match with a roll shot from Sudbeck, a kill off the tip from Whitney Hochstein and back-to-back net violations by the Indians.
“We might see these girls again,” Green said. “We’ll get back to work and get ready for them the next time.”
“We try to peak around conference and then really get going at subs and hopefully on to state,” Wieseler said. “We’re a long way from all of that but that’s ok, we’ll keep working.”
Both teams defeated Emerson-Hubbard prior to squaring off in the last match of the night.
Wynot beat the Pirates 25-10 and 25-4 while Ponca took care of business 25-5 and 25-8.
Wynot defeats Ponca 26-24, 25-17.
WYNOT (12-0): Whitney Hochstein 3k, 3b, 4d; Shaelee Planer 5k, 1b, 6d; Kaitlyn Heimes 4k, 1a, 2b, 2d; Katelyn Heine 7k, 1s, 20d; Noelle Wieseler 1s, 11d; Michaela Lange 5d; Karley Heimes 8k, 1d; Edyn Sudbeck 7k, 12s, 3d; Emersyn Sudbeck 1k, 9s, 7a, 1d.
PONCA (15-3): Kaci Day 5k, 1a, 6d; Bree Gill 2k; Alyssa Crosgrove 2k, 2s, 3d; Gracen Evans 2k, 1a, 5d; Josie Reid 8k, 2d; Morgan Nelson 17s, 5d; Ellie McAfee 4d; Meg Keller 5d.