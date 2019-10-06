WAYNE — The Wayne State football team took care of business in a homecoming game here at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field.
The Wildcats turned back the University of Minnesota-Crookston with a convincing, 30-7 win.
"Our defense played well throughout the game," WSC defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin said.
It was the offense that came through in the second half to secure the win.
The McLaughlin-led defense pitched a shutout until late in the game and the Wildcats built a 23-0 lead heading into final quarter.
"We had some trouble early on," McLaughlin said. "We just needed to keep going and play our game."
Play their game is exactly what the Wildcats did before a homecoming crowd of 1,571.
After jumping to a 23-0 lead, Wayne State kept the pressure on the Golden Eagles and broke out for the win.
"I thought if we stayed consistent and played solid defense," McLaughlin said, "we have all of the kids in place to make it a win."
Minnesota-Crookston didn't score until early in the fourth period, but the Wildcat defense put a final stamp on the day.
J'Von France stepped in front of Golden Eagle quarterback Tristan Robbins' pass pass and raced 41 yards for a touchdown with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left and the final score was set.
"The coaches had been preaching to us that we needed to get on the field and make some plays," France said. "I saw my guy breaking to the sideline and I thought, 'This is my time to make one of the plays' — I stepped in front of the pass and headed down the sideline."
Earlier in the fourth frame, the WSC defense scored two points on a safety by Nicholas Joynt, who tackled the Minnesota-Crookston punter runner for a 12-yard loss in the Wildcat end zone.
Wayne State scored late in the opening quarter, but then mistakes foiled two impressive drives later in the opening 15 minutes.
"We just have to get those mistakes cleaned up," McLaughlin said. "You are not going to win many games in this league making mistakes like we did in the beginning."
The Wildcats put the ball on the ground at the MSC 7 with just over three minutes left in the first and then fumbled at the Golden Eagle 1 a little over two minutes into the second quarter.
The Wayne State offense got things going in the second half with 396 yards on the ground, registering 409 yards in total offense.
"It was very windy," McLaughlin said. "We wanted to establish a good running game and play defense — I think we accomplished that in the second half."
Tavian Willis led WSC on the ground with 148 yards rushing on only eight carries. Devin Merkuris made it two Wildcats over the century mark on the ground, adding 106 yards on his 18 carries.
Both running backs are redshirt freshmen.
Wayne State will hit the road in the Northern Sun Conference next week with a trip to Duluth, Minnesota, to take on the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a 1 p.m. kickoff slated.
"Never a week off in this conference," McLaughlin said. "And Duluth is really good again."
MC (0-5) 0 0 0 7 — 7
WSC (2-3) 7 0 16 7 — 30
FIRST QUARTER
WSC: Lorenzo Logwood 3 run (Ethan Knudson kick) 10:10.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Devin Merkuris 2 run (Knudson kick) 11:36.
WSC: Nicholas Joynt tackled punter in end zone, safety, 7:20.
WSC: Deshawn Massey 19 run (Knudson kick) 2:56.
FOURTH QUARTER
UMC: K. Banks 12 pass from T. Robbins (J. McLemore kick) 14:25.
WSC: J'Von France 41 interception return (Knudson kick) 11:14.