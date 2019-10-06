Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

WAYNE – A frantic rally from a two-set deficit to the No. 7 team in the country fell just a little short as the Wayne State volleyball women dropped a five-set marathon to Concordia-St. Paul here at Rice Auditorium in Northern Sun Conference action as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming.
The Wildcats looked dead in the water after dropping the first two sets, 25-17 and an almost unexplainable 25-12.
“We had a bit of a different lineup tonight – but it’s still volleyball – it is what it is,” Wildcat coach Scott Kneifl said. “We just needed to get in the match and fight back.”
All seemed lost in the third set after the Golden Bears established a 22-17 advantage late in the third.
Katie Stephens smashed a winner off of the C-SP block to make it 22-18, but there was plenty of work left to do to extend the match.
Hope Carter served an ace before Maddie Knobbe hit a winner for the ‘Cats.
The Golden Bears called a timeout but another service ace made it 22-21.
A service error made it 23-21 before Jaci Brahmer answered for WSC with kill to bring her team back to within a single point.
An Attack error from C-SP evened the set at 23-23 then a block by Tarrin Beller and Knobbe earned WSC its first lead of the match.
The set ended with a ball handling error and the Wildcats were still alive.
“We were two minutes, two points away from being done,” Kneifl said. “We showed a lot of fight to climb back in this thing, but you would hope you don’t dig that hole from the beginning.”
Wayne State basically led from start to finish in the fourth set as it came away with the 25-19 win to force a set five to 15.
With the score tied at five-to-five, Stephens hit another winner to put Wayne State up 6-5 and the advantage grew to two after a Golden Bear hitting error.
Concordia-St. Paul tied the score 7-7 before a Rachel Walker kill put the Wildcats back in front 8-7.
A service error by Wayne State tied it back up and the Wildcats never led again as the Golden Bears escaped with the 15-10 set win and the match.
“We’ve got plenty of things to work on to keep getting better,” Kneifl said. “We played a really good team here tonight and we just gave them a head-start we couldn’t quite recover from – it happens.”
Concordia-St.-Paul took a lead of 11-8 in the opening set and WSC tried to stay in it battling back to 10-11 after a service ace but never got any closer as the Golden Bears went on to the 25-17 first-set win.
The Wildcats will travel this weekend when they had to Winona, Minnesota to take a Winona State University on Friday before heading to Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa on Saturday.
The Winona State match is set for 6 p.m. while the Upper Iowa match is slated for 2 p.m.
No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul defeats No. 15 Wayne State College 25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 19-25 and 15-10.
UNIVERSITY CONCORDIA-ST.PAUL (11-3, 5-1): Makenna Berger 4k, 1s, 2a, 3b, 10d; Payton Nutter 2k, 49s, 2b, 7d; Tori Hanson 1s, 2a, 19d; Jasmine Mulvihill 21k, 2a, 1b, 15d; Erin Fallert 17k, 1a, 1b, 33d; Sara Macek 13k, 4b, 2d; Brady Kennedy 3k, 3b, 1d.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (13-2, 4-2): Haley Kauth 3s, 1a, 12d; Alyssa Ballenger 9k, 2b, 1d; Tarrin Beller 3k, 6b, 1d; Jaci Brahmer 6k, 3b, 2d; Hope Carter 1s, 3a, 22d; Maddie Knobbe 5k, 2b, 1d; Rachel Walker 2k, 28s, 2b, 17d; Katie Stephens 10k, 1b, 2d; Maddie Duffy 6d.