Wildcat comeback complete

WAYNE — A huge comeback was completed here at Rice Auditorium Tuesday night as Wayne State rallied from an 0-2 deficit in the first two sets to respond with a 3-0 sweep in the final sets to turn back Southwest Minnesota State University 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 15-10.
The Wildcats came into the match ranked 11th in the country by the American Volleyball Coaches Association while the Mustangs were sitting 12th.
The SMSU match was the second straight the Wildcats had to come from behind after an 0-2 start.
“We showed a lot of fight tonight, which we have done all season long,” WSC coach Scott Kneifl said. “We just have to quit falling behind early and having to battle to get back in the these matches against great opponents.”
The pivotal third set saw the Wildcats trail early in the race to 25 and as late as trailing 18-14 to the Mustangs. After taking the lead 21-20, Katie Stephens rifled back-to-back winners to put the Wildcats up 23-20.
Wayne State hit .450 to walk away in the fourth set with the 25-14 win and set up the final sprint to 15 points.
The final set was deadlocked at 10 before Wayne State took off to finish the set and the match by scoring the last five points in the set.
“We have learned to trust each other as this season has progressed,” Kneifl said. “It’s part of growing as a team and getting better each match one set at a time.”
Tarrin Beller paced the Wildcat offense with 16 kills and also was a force at the net with seven blocks.
“We have learned how to turn things around,” Beller said. “We have the experience and the confidence to keep coming back — we expect to come back.”
The former Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family star heeded her coach’s advice.
“We do need to start a little better and not dig these holes for ourselves,” she said. “But we have learned to trust ourselves and our teammates to keep battling until the end.”
The Mustangs came out on fire with 20 kills in the first set before the Wildcats showed life in set two, taking leads of 13-12 and 14-13.
The Mustangs responded with a 5-0 run to go up 18-15, then went on to close out the set by the 25-20 final to go up 2-0 in the match.
“After that second set, we kind of just flipped a switch and took over the match,” Kneifl said. “I wish we would flip that switch a little earlier in these matches, but we’re playing against some really great teams.”
Wayne State will close out this homestand Friday evening when it hosts No. 7 Minnesota-Duluth back in Rice Auditorium.
The match is set to start at 6 p.m.
WAYNE STATE DEFEATS SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE
21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 15-10
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE (11-6, 5-4): J. Walczak 7k, 1s; R. Fink 6k, 1s, 1a, 15d; E, Thomssen 31s, 1a, 3d; A. Bengen 19s, 2a, 13d; P. Hjerleid 3s, 1a, 29d; L. Sussner 9k, 3a, 1d; M. Schmidt 13k, 4d; Z. Lier 8k, 2d; A. Young 20k, 2s, 1a, 3b, 15d.
WAYNE STATE (16-2, 7-2): Haley Kauth 1s, 2a, 16d; Alyssa Ballenger 1k, 2d; Tarrin Beller 16k, 3d, 7b, 3d; Jaci Brahmer 11k, 2b, 4d; Hope Carter 1s, 13d; Kelsie Cada 6k, 1s, 2a, 2b, 11d; Maddie Knobbe 8k, 3b, 1d; Rachel Walker 2k, 45s, 1b, 8d; Katie Stephens 11k, 3b, 2d; Maddie Duffy 1s, 2a, 6d.