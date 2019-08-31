WEST POINT — Progress continues on the West Point Trails and Pathways projects.
Phase 2 and Phase 3 are being constructed now, with plans for a Nov. 1 completion.
Cement was being poured this week for the 8-foot-wide, 5-inch-deep path. While people are excited about the trail, dealing with the construction and the machinery in Wilderness Park has been an inconvenience.
Phase 1 was the loop around the Neligh Park Lake that was completed earlier. It has proven to be a popular walking place.
“A lot of people use this,” said Leanne Ritter, ag consulting engineer. “A lot of positive things are being posted on (social media).”
Phase 2 is the path from Grove Street at West Point-Beemer High School to the shelter in Wilderness Park.
Phase 3 located at Neligh Park will connect the Neligh Park Lake loop to the dike. The dike around the fairgrounds is scheduled to be heightened.
When the dike is raised, it is hoped that a path will be constructed on top of the dike.
With completion of those phases, bids will then be let for Phase 4, which will be the concrete construction along 18th Road from Grove Street to Washington Street to the high school. The project completion will be next year.
“We are seeking more funds to add trailhead parking, for which we did not initially plan. We submitted a request for a grant to Nebraska Game and Parks,” Ritter said.
In the summer of 2017, an ad hoc committee, Trails and Pathways, was formed and presented ideas for paved walking trails through and around West Point Wilderness Park and Neligh Park.
The routes were approved by the West Point City Council last year. The Trails and Pathways Committee project plan was estimated to cost $1.3 million to be raised by donations. No tax dollars were involved. Work would be completed as donations were available.
Fundraising is close to meeting the goal.
"Presently the money in the bank is within $500,000,” said Ritter, who also is a trails committee member.
An anonymous donor has offered $150,000 to be matched. The West Point City Council approved the design.
"We are working on exact structural layout to finalize the details and putting together the cost estimates for rebidding," Ritter said.
A final fundraising event is in the works.