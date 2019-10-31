HADAR — Late November is still the target for completion of the Highway 13 bridge reconstruction project near here.
Rob Davis, the assistant district construction engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), said the bridge could be open at the end of November, but that goal will hold only if the weather and the river cooperate better than both had throughout the summer and early fall.
The original bridge was destroyed during the March flood, forcing those who commute to the Norfolk area from Pierce, Knox and portions of Antelope counties to use the two-lane north Highway 81 or Old Hadar Road, the latter of which is discouraged because of its badly deteriorated state.
Many Northeast Nebraskans who regularly use those roads said they understand why the project is taking so long, but the reopening of the Highway 13 bridge can’t come soon enough.
Caitlin Macke’s job as manager of Casey’s General Store in Pierce exposes her to the frustrations commuters from the area are facing: “I have people come in and ask if it’s still closed.”
Macke said she personally doesn’t travel to Norfolk on a daily basis, but she is astonished by the amount of traffic that has shifted to north Highway 81 and the speed at which vehicles travel.
“People are in such a big hurry these days,” Macke said. “They don’t take the time to slow down.”
Her sentiment is shared by Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Steve Dolesh, who said he is surprised there hasn’t been a significant increase in serious accidents because of the additional traffic on north Highway 81.
“It doesn’t get any less busy as you go north from Norfolk than if you’re going south from Norfolk,” he said. “But here it’s single-lane traffic.”
Dolesh said he has heard about many close calls from commuters, and when he is turning onto Highway 98 from Highway 81, he remains extra vigilant of whether the vehicles behind him are paying attention.
The closure of the Highway 13 bridge has created extended travel time for rescue crews, as well, Dolesh said. Even though Old Hadar Road provides a shorter route, ambulances use Highway 81 as the main corridor because it’s in better condition, he said.
Dolesh said he’s concerned about the volume of rescue calls possibly increasing now that residents of Premier Estates in Pierce are back in the Pierce facility. He also is concerned about extended travel time as winter conditions arise, as well as what will happen when work begins on the Highway 98/Pierce levee bridge on the east edge of town.
Commuters now cross the Pierce levee bridge to access Highway 81 from Pierce.
Jeni Campana with the communications division of NDOT said no definitive start date for the Pierce levee bridge has been set, but finer details of that project have created a narrow window of time for when work can begin.
“We’re not able to nail down any dates on when the work will start,” she said of the Pierce levee bridge. “We want to minimize any overlap between the two (bridge projects).”
Campana said cooperative weather would play a key role in how much overlap — if any — there might be between the projects. The weather thus far has provided great challenges for the LeMars, Iowa-based Herbst Construction, which is in charge of the Highway 13 bridge project.
“The contractors had problems because of all of the rain,” the NDOT’s Davis said. “The stream keeps coming up and flooding out his work.”
Davis said unlike many of the other bridges damaged in last March’s flood — like the recently reopened Highway 57 bridge near Stanton — the Highway 13 bridge project required complete removal of the old structure and construction of a new bridge.
“With Stanton, it washed out the approaches to the bridge, so we had to fill in the hole and rebuild the approach to the bridge rather than rebuild the entire bridge,” he said.
The Highway 13 bridge, in contrast, failed due to what is called scouring, which occurs when a fast-running current hits an obstruction and cuts the soil out from underneath the bridge supports, Davis said.
“The stream actually ... took material, dirt, basically, out from under the bridge substructure, so the entire bridge collapsed. This required an entire bridge replacement,” Davis said.
Davis said a collapse like the one seen with the Highway 13 bridge is “pretty rare,” and bridges built in areas where scouring circumstances are likely to occur have deeper foundations.
While the North Fork of the Elkhorn River had not had a history of scouring this badly, Davis said the new bridge is being constructed with supports that run much deeper than the previous structure in hopes of avoiding a similar collapse if future flooding should occur.
Osmond resident Pam Buchholz, who owns Expressions Floral & Gifts in Pierce, said she hopes it never happens again. In addition to the challenges that have arisen delivering products to events in Norfolk, Buchholz said the volume of business at her store has suffered because a large amount of traffic takes the detour onto Highway 98 and Highway 81 before they get to her shop.
“My (store) traffic has slowed tremendously. With the detour, they’re turning by Midwest Bank and going that way,” Buchholz said, pointing away from her shop. “I’ve lost so much business over the deal.”
Buchholz said she understands that the construction company has faced its share of challenges with the wet conditions, but on the rare occasions she takes Old Hadar Road, she will look down toward the worksite and pray they will be done soon.
“I can’t wait until they open back up,” she said.