Wayne State hosts NSIC cross country

WAYNE – The Wayne State Cross Country teams hosted the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Cross Country Championships at the Wayne Country Club here Saturday for the first time since 2014.
“It’s extremely important for us to host the event,” coach Marlon Brink said. “It gives us another chance to have meets at home and a course we are familiar with running – for recruiting and the families of our runners.”
Evidently the other conference team agree with the venue, as the straw-poll vote at the meet leaned towards the Wildcats hosting again next year.
“It’s not etched in stone just yet, but it appears we may host it again next fall,” Brink said.
The event makes a lot of sense for Brink, Wayne State and the city of Wayne.
“Some of these teams are staying town and the people coming to watch them run are staying in town,” Wayne State president, Dr. Marysz Rames said. “This a great way to showcase our campus and our town.”
The Wildcats finished 12th and 11th in the women’s and men’s division of the race respectively, in the environment of the toughest conference in the country.
“We were hoping to make progress this year and move up from where we finished last year,” Brink said. “We ran well but didn’t get ahead within this conference.”
For the 10th time in the last 11 years, Augustana College brought home the team title in the men’s division with 37 points, 30 points better than runner-up, Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
Wayne State came in with a team score of 317 points.
Bailey Peckham placed 54th individually while Dylan Kessler placed 61st out of the 113-team field.
“I felt pretty good early on in the race,” Kessler said. “And it was great to run here right by campus.”
The 8-kilometer men’s meet was held on the back nine of the Wayne Country Club.
Augustana had 37 points as a team, Minnesota State University-Moorhead had 67 for second.
“We set a goal to finish in the top 10,” Wildcat coach Marlon Brink said. “We ran well as a team but just didn’t quite reach our goal – it’s a tough meet.”
The women’s 6K ran just before the men’s race in here in Wayne.
The Wayne State women’s team finished 12th in the team standings with a team score of 333.
The women’s NSIC champion was the University of Mary which won its fourth consecutive title with a remarkable total of 21.
“Mary has a great team seemingly every year,” Brink said. “This year is no different.”
Augustana from Sioux Falls, SD was second with 37 while Winona State (127), Minot State (129) and Minnesota-Duluth rounded out the top five.
Jade Rickard, a freshman from Plainview was the top Wildcat finisher, running the course in 24:09, which put her in 46th – place out of a field of 155 runners.
“It always great to host a meet here in Wayne,” Rickard said. “You get a lot more family and friends out to watch you run.”
She also mentioned she had little trouble with the longer distance, most of the meets the Wildcats ran this season were 5K.
“I didn’t have a lot of trouble with the extra distance,” Rickard said. “Its what we’ll run at Regionals so we’ve trained to get this far.”
Hartington-Newcastle sophomore, Allie Rosener was right on Rickard’s heels placing 54th with a time of 24:30.
“I felt pretty good out there today,” Rosener said. “I’m wore out right now and a little sore, but overall I felt pretty good.”
Josephine Peitz, a senior from Wakefield, was happy to run her last conference meet at home.
“It’s really cool to have it here – our students and our friends – my family is here,” Peitz said. “With all of the flags and the finish area – it’s just really cool.”
The Wildcat cross country teams will be headed for Joplin Missouri for the NCAA Division II Central Regional Cross Country Championships on November, 9.
NSIC MEN’S TEAM SCORING
1. Augustana College, 37; 2. Minnesota State University-Moorhead, 67; 3. University of Sioux Falls, 92; 4. University of Mary, 106; 5. Concordia-St. Paul 141; 6. Minnesota-Duluth 154; 7. Minnesota State 189; 8. Northern State 200; 9. Winona State 212; 10. Minot State 272; 11. Wayne State 317; 12. SW Minnesota State 377; 13. Upper Iowa 393; 14. Minnesota-Crookston 434.
WAYNE STATE MEN’S FINISHES (8K)
54, Bailey Peckham, 27;55.46; 61. Dylan Kessler, 28:20.44; 70. Bryce Holcomb 28:57.93; 82. Nathan Pearson, 29:28.67; 88. Jakob Kemper 29:54.78; 92. Brock Hegarty 30:09. 91; 100. Nathan Heimer.
NSIC WOMEN’S TEAM SCORING
1. University of Mary 21; 2. Augustana 37; 3. Winona State 127; 4. Minot State 129; 5. Minnesota-Duluth 140; 6. Minnesota State 164; 7. St. Cloud State 229; 8. University of Sioux Falls 239; 9. Concordia-St. Paul 266; 10. Northern State 274; 11. MSU-Moorhead 317; 12. Wayne State 333; 13. Bemidji State 343; 14. Upper Iowa 416; 15. SW Minnesota State 448; 16. Minnesota-Crookston 530.
WAYNE STATE WOMEN’S FINISHES (6K)