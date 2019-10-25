BATTLE CREEK – Class C No. 2 Wayne proved to be the class of the Mid-State Conference with a surprisingly easy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Class C No. 3 Battle Creek, in the final of the league's tournament.
Earlier in the evening, O'Neill won a five-set marathon over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic for fifth place and Norfolk Catholic swept Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11, for third.
In the championship match, Wayne used stellar defense and passing to create offense by digging up dozens of quality Battle Creek kill attempts and allowing setter Kiara Krusemark to produce a match-high 31 assists for hitters Lauren Pick and Emily Armstrong, who finished with 18 and 11 kills respectively.
“We beat Battle Creek at home last week, so we were kind of nervous tonight on their home court,” Armstrong said. “They have a lot of fans, so we had to come out extra strong and we did.”
“We don't have any tall girls,” Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said. “So, I tell these guys before every game, we have to pass the ball on serve-receive and we have to play tough, tough defense.”
Mission accomplished. In fact, Krusemark said her team's defensive effort on Thursday may have set a new standard.
“We've played good defense before, but tonight might have been our best one yet,” she said. “We were digging up tons of balls. And it's not just digging it up, then we were getting a swing on it and not giving Battle Creek a free ball.”
Time and again, the Blue Devils fought off the Bravettes' offense with highlight-reel plays in the back row from senior Hailey Backer and sophomore Sydney Redden. The constant pressure was at least partially responsible for forcing Battle Creek into 18 attack errors.
“Credit to Wayne,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “They're just a tough team to get the ball on the floor on and they proved that again tonight. That forced us to have a lot of hitting errors.”
The Bravettes actually finished the night with more kills (38) than the Blue Devils (35), but could not overcome the errors. Along with the 18 attack errors, Battle Creek committed 11 service errors. The 29 total errors more than doubled the Blue Devils' total of 13.
The first set was tied at 16-all before the Blue Devils went on a 5-2 run that included service aces from Armstrong and Backer.
A Bravette attack error made the score 21-19, then Wayne closed it out by scoring the last four points. A Battle Creek attack attempt sailed long to give the Blue Devils the 25-19 win.
Early in the second set, a Bravette service error gave the Blue Devils an 8-7 lead they would not relinquish. Pick's service ace made the score 14-9 and Battle Creek was never able to cut the deficit to fewer than four points the rest of the way.
If Battle Creek were going to turn the tables in the third set, it would need to get off to a good start. But three consecutive attack errors to start the set began to seal the deal.
Trailing 11-4, Battle Creek went on a 4-0 run that included two kills each from BriAnna Zohner and Makenna Taake, but the three-point deficit was as close as the Bravettes could come for the remainder of the set and match.
It was the second victory for Wayne over Battle Creek this season. The two teams had met in Wayne exactly one week earlier – on Oct. 17 – with the Blue Devils winning in four sets.
“It helped seeing them last week,” Armstrong said. “We knew where their hitters go, we just saw those and we went there and it worked out really well.”
Wintz said his Battle Creek team was out of synch, but that that was a credit to Wayne. “They did something to us that caused that and I'm not sure what it is, but hopefully we can get it figured out by next week.”
Next week is when the C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High is scheduled. Wayne is the top seed and opens against fourth-seeded Pierce on Monday at 6. That will be followed by a rematch of Tuesday's Mid-State semifinal between Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek.
The Bravettes defeated the Knights in four sets to even the season series at 1-1.
“Tonight, we didn't look near what we looked like on Tuesday,” Wintz said. “Catholic just played a good game against Cedar Catholic (for third place), so they responded really well and we have to see how mentally tough we are and see if we can respond.”
Wintz said he's confident his squad will respond. “Right now it hurts and it stings, but after a good night's sleep, we'll get into it and we'll focus on Norfolk Catholic tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Krusemark said she and her team would enjoy the school's first ever volleyball conference tournament championship for a little while, then start preparing for Pierce.
“When post season comes around, it's a whole new season,” she said.
WHS (27-4): Hailey Backer 1s, 2a, 12d; Kiara Krusemark 1k, 31s, 4d; Emily Longe 1k, 1b; Sydney Redden 3k, 4a, 9d; Emily Armstrong 11k, 1a, 1b, 6d ; Frankie Klausen 2d; Lauren Pick 18k, 1s, 1a, 1b, 3d; Rubie Klausen 1k.
BCHS (25-5): Paytyn Taake 1s, 16d; Makenna Taake 5k, 3d; Lydia Roskeland 1d; BriAnna Zohner 5k, 7d; Madaline Taake 1k, 1b, 2d; Kaitlyn Pochop 20s, 1a, 4d; Riley Seifert 9k, 1b, 8d; Reagan Brummels 1d; Renee Brummels 1k, Tria McLean 17k, 16s, 3d.