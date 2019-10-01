Warriors up to No. 5: Neligh-Oakdale adjusts, maintains momentum

Halftime can be an opportunity for a team to refocus and adjust.
Neligh-Oakdale did just that Friday night, and it resulted in the Warriors improving to 4-0 on the season when it knocked off Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34-24 in a battle of undefeated Class D1-5 district teams.
In the first half, LCC shredded the Neligh-Oakdale secondary with three touchdown passes, all from quarterback Ty Erwin to tight end Cael Hartung. In the second half, the host Bears were shut out.
“I felt like, in the first half, for the most part, we were in good position to make the plays,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “I think a big thing (for us) was not giving up the big play.”
More specifically, he said the team's defensive backs adjusted by moving inside to try to take away slant routes and other quick-hitting inside passes.
“We had so much luck with it that we ended up with a sack on one play,” Beacom said.
What Beacom didn't mention right away was that junior defensive back Julien Hearn rebounded with two interceptions in the second half, too.
Another factor, the coach said, may have been that the Warriors were coming off a bye week. That meant the team had more time to further build upon its momentum from the weight room this past offseason.
“Our big thing is our kids have really worked hard in the weight room this summer. With the extra week off (during the season), we spent a lot of time conditioning this last week and a half,” Beacom said. “When it was a four-point game at halftime, we talked and … we felt like if we keep playing hard, we could wear them out at the end.
“I don't know if they wore out or not, but we felt like they maybe did.”
Speaking of momentum, the Warriors have plenty of that as a program.
Friday's win also marked the first time since 2016 — when it finished ranked No. 1 and went undefeated but missed the playoffs because it was ineligible — that Neligh-Oakdale started the season 4-0. The Warriors went 4-4 in back-to-back seasons. This also marks at least the sixth straight season that Neligh-Oakdale has won at least four games in a season.
The biggest measuring stick for the Warriors will come Friday night when second-ranked Howells-Dodge comes to Neligh.
“I think early on and throughout the season, we can learn a lot about ourselves,” Beacom said. “I'm a big believer that when you're playing in the postseason, that's where you want to be your best. I don't think you can be your best unless you've played a few teams that challenge you.”
It's just another one in a tough D1-5 district in which every team is at least .500 and, entering district play, the teams combined for a 15-3 record.
“Three of us were 3-0 and three of us were 2-1 (entering district play),” Beacom said. “You hit it right on the head. And you know, I'm OK with that.”
This year's progress can be measured in part by the growth of senior quarterback Hunter Charf, who was 14 of 27 passing for 258 yards in Friday's victory. He was also the team's leading rusher with 60 yards on 19 attempts.
“We have a lot of read game in our offense, and then he's doing a good job, I feel like this year, at getting better at making good reads,” Beacom said. “When he keeps the ball in his hands, he's a pretty formidable runner. He's a strong kid; he's a good athlete.
“His ability to do both, run and throw, makes him a big asset to our offense.”
Charf's favorite target Friday was Hearn, who needed just four catches to rack up 166 yards on the night.
“That's kind of what we've been getting out of him (Hearn) all year,” Beacom said.
Class C
Valentine, which was ranked sixth two weeks ago, moves back into the No. 6 spot this week after a 36-6 victory over Broken Bow. The Badgers (3-2) will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they take on Gordon-Rushville (2-3) in nondistrict play.
For the third straight week, the top five does not change.
Class D
Neligh-Oakdale moves up to No. 5 in this week’s Class D ratings, which were reshuffled for the second straight week following a loss by Lutheran High Northeast, which had been ranked as high as second earlier this season.
The Eagles stay ranked, for now, at ninth, given that their two losses have come to teams among the top three in Wakefield two weeks ago and Howells-Dodge this past Friday.
Another stumble by the Eagles (either No. 9 Lutheran High or No. 10 Allen) could result in a new team joining the ratings.
Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing is undefeated but is outside the rankings at this time, with consideration given to Lutheran High's two losses to date and Allen playing Bloomfield tough in a loss. CWCE did deal the only loss to Hartington-Newcastle, which hosts Allen this week. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which played the Warriors tough in a 10-point loss, stays just outside the ratings as well.