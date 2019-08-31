Wakefield upends No. 1 Bulldogs

WAKEFIELD – The defending Class D-1 State football champions opened the season on the road here at Eaton Field Friday night, but it was the Trojans who used a fast start to upend the Bulldogs 28-22.
Upend may be a strong word according to both coaches.
“We knew we had our hands full here tonight,” Creighton coach Zac Kliment said. “We knew they had a good line and they would be able to move us around and we made too many mistakes against a team this good to win.”
It was a Bulldog mistake late in the game that stopped a drive at the Wakefield 16 with 2:29 left in the contest that put Wakefield in the position to salt the game away.
“We knew we could play with them and we just kept battling,” Trojan coach Mike Hassler said. “We also knew they would be right there at the end and we made a huge play to out the game away.”
The huge play was a Blake Brown fumble recovery with the 2:29 on the clock while the Bulldogs seemed destined to at least tie the game.
Brown, who rushed for 121 yards on the night as the Wakefield quarterback, got behind the Creighton line and recovered a bobbled snap.
The ill-fated Creighton drive began at Bulldog’s 28 yardline after Wakefield had turned the ball over on downs with just over four minutes left in the game.
In a pair of runs, the Bulldogs were just across midfield at the Wakefield 39 with a first-and-10 and 3:57 to go.
Brayden Zimmerer fired a pass to Conner Hammer good for seven yards on first down before Thad Hazen rambled six yards for a Bulldog first down at the Trojan 31.
“We knew we needed to step up and make something happen,” Brown said.
Brown combined with a teammate for a sack of Creighton quarterback Brayden Zimmerer on a second-down-play after an incomplete pass, causing Kliment to take a timeout with Creighton facing a third-and-16 back at their own 37.
Zimmerer took matters into his own hands and scrambled 25 yards to set up the Bulldogs with a new set of downs around the Wakefield 18.
Disaster struck for Creighton in the form of Brown and the bobbled snap giving the Trojans the ball with 2:29 left on the clock.
“Blake likes to be around the ball,” Hassler said. “We really needed that play and he delivered.”
A pair of first downs by Wakefield and a couple of timeouts by the Bulldogs and the game was over.
“We will go home and look at the film and learn from this,” Kliment said. “We’re going to have to get critical about our mistakes, but then move on and get ready for the next game.”
Early in the game, Wakefield appeared as if it may run away from the defending champs.
The Trojans kicked to the Bulldogs to open the game but the opening kick was fumbled and recovered by Wakefield at its own 13.
A pair of Brown completions to Nick Arenas and Gabe Peitz set the Trojans up with first-and-goal at the four where Justin Erb scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night.
Wakefield stopped Creighton on its ensuing possession and just over two minutes after its first score of the night, Brown raced from 32 yards out and with 7:26 left in the first quarter, Wakefield was up 16-0 as Erb ran in both conversion tries.
“Like I said, were confident we could play with these guys,” Hassler said. “But our fast start really added to our confidence and we seemed to get that confidence back when we most needed it.”
C 0 6 8 8 – 22
W 16 0 12 0 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
Wakefield: Justin Erb 3 run, Erb run, 9:59.
Wakefield: Blake Brown 33 run, Erb run, 7:26.
SECOND QUARTER
Creighton: Thad Hazen 42 pass from Brayden Zimmerer, run failed, 2:57.
THIRD QUARTER
Wakefield: Erb 30 run, run failed, 9:34.
Creighton: Caden Wortman 2 run, Wortman run, 9:01.
Wakefield: Erb 1 run, pass failed, 3:34.
FOURTH QUARTER
Creighton: Haxen 6 run, Zimmerer run, 11:37.