A consensus No. 1 falling in the season opener is not the only shakeup that may have an impact on Wakefield's football program.
In what could be the final year of Wakefield football existing on its own, the Trojans got things started in a huge way with an early 16-0 lead that fueled a 28-22 victory over top-rated Creighton on Friday night.
“I really felt like, for the first time in six years, that we had a better team than Creighton did,” Wakefield coach Mike Hassler said. “I really did know that we had a chance, and the boys believed. When we got up 16-0, that fueled that belief.”
A muffed opening kickoff helped Wakefield get that lead, but the Trojans had a couple of more chances to make that lead even bigger. Instead, the Trojans took a 16-6 lead into halftime. With starting running back/linebacker Justin Erb out part of the second half with cramping, Creighton took advantage and was in position for the tying touchdown before a fumble recovered by Wakefield with 2½ minutes to go sealed the game.
Archives of statistics from recent games against Creighton revealed that, in each meeting, Wakefield lost in the turnover and penalty categories, and in turn lost each meeting. That changed this year.
“This year, we won the turnover battle, we had five fewer penalty yards, and in time of possession, we doubled them at 32 minutes to 16 minutes,” Hassler said. “Every time you keep the Creighton offense off the field, you're going to have a chance.
“Those were the three things we needed to do to have a chance, and we hit on all three things.”
Friday's win over Creighton was the first of five games on the schedule against teams included in area or state preseason rankings. Wakefield has the next week off before it travels to Howells-Dodge and hosts Lutheran High Northeast. In district play, it hosts West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and ends the season with a trip to Wisner-Pilger.
“We have five opportunities to show that we belong with the best in D1,” Hassler said. “When our eight games are over, hopefully we've proven our case.”
Wakefield is ineligible for the state playoffs again this season. The school's enrollment number of 54 boys in grades nine through 11 is seven above the Nebraska School Activities Association limit for participation in the eight-man football playoffs.
But there are 26 total players on the roster. Two players did not suit up for Friday's game because of injuries. The math becomes apparent quickly that numbers necessitated the opt-down years ago to eight-man.
The numbers become even more stark in the future: Hassler said there may be as few as 16 players out for football in Wakefield in two years.
That's why, despite the school having such a high enrollment, it's considering a co-op with Allen and Emerson-Hubbard for the next two-year football scheduling cycle. A town meeting was held last week about the concept, and a decision must be filed to the NSAA no later than Nov. 1.
“It's hard on everybody. You lose your town identity,” said Hassler, a native of Emerson. “I'm hoping we can get it pulled off.
“You would think the success would drive our numbers, but there just aren't the numbers,” he said. “Sixteen in two years is not a good number.”
If that co-op were to be approved, the three-school team would be competing in Class C1 — with the likes of nearby Wayne.
“It would be a whole new era of football,” Hassler said. “When we made the choice to opt down to eight-man six years ago, nobody was ready to talk about a co-op. Now Allen and Emerson-Hubbard are ready to talk.”
Class C chatter
Half of the preseason rated teams in Class C lost opening-week matchups, but two of them were a byproduct of matchups between rated teams.
No. 1 Pierce scored the first five touchdowns in a 35-14 victory at No. 3 Norfolk Catholic, while No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur led by 24 midway through the fourth quarter in a 38-20 triumph at No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The only other area rated team to drop Friday's game was No. 4 Battle Creek, which fell 7-3 against Shelby-Rising City.
No. 5 Oakland-Craig moves up after a 28-0 shutout of Crofton.
Class D drama
Want an easy way to completely change the area prep football ratings one week into the season?
Just put two of the top four teams from the preseason list into the loss column on opening night. That's usually enough to do it.
In all, three ranked teams suffered losses during the opening night of the season. Perhaps none was as surprising as No. 7 Wakefield taking down preseason No. 1 Creighton 28-22 in a game in which both teams had chances late.
The new top two teams, Humphrey St. Francis and Lutheran High Northeast, both move up despite having an open week to begin the season. Yes, that's right — both teams get promoted despite having the day off.
Howells-Dodge moves up two spots to third after a 42-14 win that knocks Clarkson/Leigh out of the rankings, and Wakefield ascends three spots to fourth.
Creighton falls four spots to fifth, while GACC falls three spots to seventh after its season-opening 30-20 loss to Brainard East Butler.
No. 6 Bloomfield, No. 8 Wisner-Pilger and No. 9 Allen are steady after opening wins. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) replaces Clarkson/Leigh in the No. 10 spot.