Using social media is not connecting

Social media is a big part of today’s society. Teens often are the main users of social media, but many kids and adults are also using it. There are many advantages and disadvantages of social media. The disadvantages of social media outweigh the advantages in my opinion. Some disadvantages of social media are lack of emotional connection, decreased face-to-face communication and false identities.
Many people believe that sharing pictures on social media is a way to connect with friends and family. While this may be true, it lacks an emotional connection with others. People are beginning to turn to social media when they want to announce something important in their lives. For example, posting that you are going to get married. When you make that post, everyone on your social media can see that. When someone sees that, they feel like you don’t think of them as a very good friend because you didn’t bother to tell them that in person.
Lack of emotional connection and decreased face-to-face communication go hand in hand. Like I said earlier, people are posting things on social media without even thinking about telling their close friends and family first. Face-to-face communication is decreasing because people find it way easier to text someone if they need to talk to them. Making a phone call isn’t face-to-face communication, but it’s also getting less and less common for someone to call another to tell them something.
Having a face-to-face conversation will help increase emotional connections with others, and I believe that more of it should be happening these days.
With more and more use of social media, you hear more about people using false identities. You can never know for sure who you are talking to on social media unless you actually know them on a personal level. People are using social networking to see if they can get kids to meet them in person and then attempt to kidnap them.
Although adults tell kids on a regular basis that they should be careful who they talk to on social media, these people still find ways to lure them to areas where they are alone. It’s scary to think that this kind of thing can happen through social media, but it’s good to be aware of the issue.
Disadvantages of social media such as lack of emotional connection, decreased face-to-face communication, and false identities are why teens should start using it less. There may be a few advantages of social media, but the disadvantages outweigh them.