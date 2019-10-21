Using social media is not connecting

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AS WELL AS SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN FAR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&