TeamMates partners with school districts and communities to provide support and encouragement of mentors to students. Mentors and mentees are matched upon a strong bond and developed trust.
At Boone Central, TeamMates serves students in third through 12th grade and has 40 matches. Sarah Bird, coordinator at Boone Central, said it can be difficult finding matches because Albion is a small community and the mentors and mentees cannot have a pre-existing relationship.
TeamMates allows mentees weekly visits, and Boone Central prides itself on providing students with a variety of experiences such as fine arts, sports and a community service project.
“I think anyone can benefit from a peer relationship,” Bird said. “TeamMates is not an at-risk program because everyone can benefit from a trusted adult friend. Our mentors are trained and very good about talking about ‘What do you have going on next week, what are your plans after school’s done?’ It makes a big impact on students.”
The students and their mentors have an opportunity to build long-term relationships, and mentors have noted that students have opened up and learned how to take safe risks.
One mentor, according to Bird, started working with a freshman more than three years ago. At the time, the student was quiet and not particularly open to having conversations. Now, the student is in 12th grade and sits down and has open conversations with the mentor.
“I think as time evolves, they get to know each other better,” Bird said. “Like an example is another student who is quiet, they’ve been matched for two years, at the end of the school year, they’ve shared their love of music. They brought their guitars and played guitar in the gym. We have glass walls, it’s cool to see the other students walk by (and say), ‘I have no idea this student could do that.’ What happens is you tap into those interests.
“It builds confidence and excitement and passion you didn’t know were there. For the mentors, too, you talk about impact on mentees, the mentors enjoy it just as much, especially when they’re open to learning alongside.”
Albion’s TeamMates chapter has grown from about 25 to 40 students in the past four years, and Bird hopes that number reaches 45 to 50 by the end of the year. She credits the growth to the positive word spread by the mentors about the program and the enjoyment they have partaking in it.
Bird estimates that United Way’s funding contributes to 65% of the program’s budget, a large chunk that helps make the functions of TeamMates possible.
“The United Way contribution is significant for us,” Bird said. “Without it, we wouldn’t be able to do our group outings, we’d really struggle to afford background checks for mentors. We do the huddles twice a year, so United Way funding helps provide that high-quality training.”
Huddles are when the mentors gather for networking, training and sharing.
Bird’s perspective when she started her position was that the program was for at-risk students, and she has since realized that TeamMates can benefit any student. Now, the goal is to change the perspective of parents and help them realize, too, that TeamMates is a program for anyone.