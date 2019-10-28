Uniforms are boring, cold, uncomfortable

There are a lot of school rules that I wish I could get rid of. We can’t have our phones in class, we have to wear a uniform, we can’t chew gum, etc. If there was one school rule that I could get rid of, it would be wearing a uniform. Uniforms are not only boring, but they are uncomfortable, and make it hard for kids to express who they are.
Many schools think uniforms are great because everyone looks the same, but how can students be who they are when they are dressed the same as everyone else?
Some kids would like to be comfortable at school. They may even be able to focus better in a comfortable outfit. They might even struggle to feel confident in the uniform they are forced to wear. Other students may feel better about themselves dressing nice for school every day. Maybe a dress or a nice shirt will make them feel better about themselves. Confidence is key to having a good day, and sometimes, the outfit of the day can affect that.
Another reason why I would rather not have a uniform is because the school is cold. We are only allowed to wear one sweatshirt that has a GACC logo on it. Most of the sweatshirts are thin, and we need to have a long sleeve shirt under it, or a winter coat over the top of it. This is not offered at our school. When kids are cold, they get sick. When one kid gets sick, multiple kids catch the same sickness. Extra layers are needed on a cold day.
Uniforms aren’t that bad, but sometimes I wish I could wear whatever I wanted on that day. It would be nice to not have to listen to the sarcastic comments such as, “What are you going to wear to school tomorrow? Oh wait! Same as always!”