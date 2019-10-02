Northeast Community College is home to 52 clubs and organizations for students — including two for archers and trap shooters.
The archery club is open to all students who would like to shoot archery. Many individuals who join the club simply participate for fun. Other club members, however, are serious about the sport and partake in competitive offseason tournaments, according to club adviser Linda Latimer.
Collegiate archery has four divisions: bow hunter (which is the largest group), compound, recurve and basic bow. Men and women compete in separate groups, and the divisions are determined by the bow and equipment the archer is using.
The archery club practices weekly at the Norfolk archery indoor range and practices outside when the weather permits.
The club competes at various tournaments throughout the academic year. The collegiate fall tournaments are an outdoor 3D competition, where participants shoot at 3D animal targets at different yardages.
In January, archers shoot "indoor target," which is a colored paper target from 20 yards away.
Spring "outdoor target" is where individuals shoot at a 40- or 122-centimeter-wide target from various distances depending on the tournament or division they are in.
The fall, winter and spring seasons each have a regional and national tournament. The archery club has earned several honors including coach of the year, all-academic honors and All-American honors.
This past spring, the archery club at Northeast transitioned from the U.S. Collegiate Archery Association to USA Archery.
One of the newer clubs on campus is the trap shooting club, which is advised by Jake Carpenter, Kyle Voecks and Doug McKibbon. This is the third year of the trap club's existence at Northeast.
The season starts in early March and typically lasts through the middle of April. There are at least six meets during the season, and if the students in the club are interested enough, Carpenter said they can register for more competitions.
Practices are at the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club east of Norfolk and the shooting range north of Pierce, which is primarily used for skeet practice.
Skeet shooting is where participants use shotguns in attempts to break clay targets that are mechanically flung into the air from fixed stations at a variety of angles.
The club competes against other college students in the USAYESS at the Heartland Shooting Park in Grand Island.
Carpenter noted that there are typically 12-14 students who compete at the shoots and, as of now, there are 25 individuals interested in joining.
Some of the club's top shooters are expected to be Joe Psota, Jenna Drott, Celeste Gansebom and Sara Podliska.
Carpenter said that he hopes the trap club becomes a big thing at Northeast, with the goal of the club to bring a group of shooters to the USAYESS Nationals in San Antonio, Texas, in June.