NELIGH — Bud Blackburn knew his way around a machine shop.
That’s how descendants of the man who helped found the family business, Blackburn Manufacturing Co., remember him.
“He was a thinker and a tinker, and it paid off well for him,” said Jennifer Blackburn-Nielsen, who serves as president of the Neligh-based company.
The business that arose out of Bud Blackburn’s penchant for tinkering 66 years ago has been selected as a 2019 inductee into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame. The hall of fame is a recognition program created by the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk to honor deserving local and area businesses for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Blackburn Manufacturing was nominated for induction by an anonymous employee who expressed appreciation of the company’s “tremendous support for the city and community,” as well as its family-like atmosphere.
“They provide a nice benefits package. ...” the nomination letter said. “But they go above and do many other special things for employees like giving them their birthday off with pay, providing breakfast for the entire staff every day and monthly incentive lunches for everyone, to name a few.”
The family atmosphere at the business makes perfect sense; it started as a family company and continues to be owned and operated by members of the Blackburn family.
It began in 1953, when Raymond Blackburn, a surveyor, came to his cousin, Bud, with an idea to make marker flags out of plastic and wire.
“Dad was a self-made engineer, so (Raymond) brought it to Dad and over the course of a couple years, three years, he built a machine that would make these things,” CEO Jim Blackburn said of the company’s main product.
The business initially operated out of the basement of a farmhouse, where the climate could be controlled to prevent stretching on the plastic for the flags. Jim Blackburn said it took about three people to get that first machine going, and it could make about 40-45 flags per minute.
“It was kind of a slow process,” he said.
Bud Blackburn soon built another machine as the demand for Blackburn flags grew, especially after a soil conservation technician from Nebraska wrote an article for a trade magazine that was distributed around the country.
Its first million-flag order was for soil conservation in Oklahoma. The family produced the flags round the clock to fulfill the order in 40 days. It was then hauled to the railyard in Orchard to ship out.
The company’s first building went up in Neligh in 1956. Bud Blackburn’s build-it-yourself philosophy with machinery carried over with the plant’s expansions, as many of the earlier additions were completed with “in house” labor. Plans for another expansion are in the works to accommodate the growing business, which employs about 56 people.
Blackburn Manufacturing also has a smaller, sister plant in California, which provided 180,000 flags for use in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
Krista Blackburn-Schindler, marketing director for the company, said the biggest demand for Blackburn Manufacturing’s products comes from the “green industry.”
“That means all of our landscapers, lawn care, golf courses, even the trail runs, trail rides,” she said. “Charity is a big one.”
Blackburn Manufacturing also uses an extruder to make plastic staffs for some of its products. Other products available from the company include items like signage, banners, stickers, clings and tape. The business also acts as a distributor for accessory products.
“Utility markers have to have the paint, the flags, the measuring sticks, so we then have accessory products,” Blackburn-Schindler said. “We don’t manufacture them here, but they go hand-in-hand with the flags and other things we do make, so we try to be a one-stop shop.”
Members of the Blackburn family offer high praise for the company’s workforce, many of whom have been with the company for years and many of whom are related to one another.
“In these small communities, everybody is related. You’ve got to use your strengths,” Blackburn-Schindler said. “We do have a lot of brothers and sisters and moms and sons and dads.”
Jim Blackburn said the business does face its share of challenges, especially when it comes to overseas competitors, but the difference in the quality of products customers receive from Blackburn Manufacturing is noticeable and usually draws them back.
He added that the company’s knowledgeable workforce and diversification of its products — especially on the printing side — had helped set Blackburn Manufacturing up for a successful future as the fourth generation of the family prepares to get involved in the business.
“It was always one of my fears that somebody’s going to come up with a better mousetrap, so to speak, and put us out of business,” Jim Blackburn said with a smile. “So you’ve got to diversify.”