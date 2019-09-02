The Wausa Public Schools groundbreaking was celebrated with cake and ice cream along with the opening of a time capsule dating to 1913.
On July 21, the community gathered in the high school gymnasium as Mike Kumm, the president of the Wausa Board of Education, introduced the new building plans to the public.
“With building the new facility, we are not just updating where we’re going to go to school, but we’re updating how we go to school,” he said.
As construction begins, different phases of the project will be completed at various points over the next year, with the whole project projected to be completed by August 2020.
One of these phases includes an IT building and at least three classrooms, which is scheduled to be finished by the start of this upcoming school year, according to Joni Burns, who works at the Wausa Elementary School as a special education paraprofessional educator.
“A lot is supposed to be ready for us to have school this year and be in class like everybody else,” Burns said.
Along with the school plans, the contents of a time capsule were opened for the public to view. The metal box was discovered during demolition of the 1913 public school building.
Inside were numerous items, including newspapers from July 1913, a citizen state bank book, Swedish coinage, church directories and a graduation commencement from 1913.
“There are a lot of really neat things in there,” said Brad Hoesing, the superintendent of Wausa Public Schools.
“That’s our history. That’s our background,” Burns said about the items in the time capsule.
Wausa is rich in Swedish history, and the items showcased that heritage. The community hosts a Swedish Smorgasbord every year on the fourth Saturday in October to share the background and culture of their town.
“That just really speaks volumes for our community,” Burns said.
A final item retrieved from the time capsule emulated the importance of education both in 1913 and present day.
“One of the things that I especially enjoyed in there was a letter,” Hoesing said. “Put yourself back in that time for a moment, back in 1913.”
“Many of our fathers came to this part of
the country to provide a
future for their descendants,” Hoesing read from the letter.
“What better way that we honor that commitment than by investing in the most important part of our society, our children. It is within our children that we showcase what is best within ourselves,” Hoesing continued.
All the items from the time capsule were displayed on a table to give people a closer look.
Following the unveiling of the time capsule, state Sen. Tim Gragert was welcomed to the podium.
“This has to be a bittersweet time for some of you here today,” he said. “Down with the old and up with the new.”
The crowd moved outside to witness the school board members put shovel to dirt as they broke ground for construction.
“We’re a strong community,” Burns said. “We’re kind of together in this force of educating our students in a much better way.”
After viewing memories of the past while looking toward the plans to come, the future of Wausa and the new public school looks bright.
“There are opportunities here,” Kumm said. “We’re going to do the best we can to be a school that gives the best education we can to provide the best opportunities that we can.”