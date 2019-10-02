Residents of Eldorado Hills have two new neighbors.
CalmWater Financial Group and Brogan Gray P.C. are now operating out of the newly constructed building at 3204 W. Benjamin Ave., a move both have eagerly anticipated.
Chuck Olsen, a founding partner at CalmWater, said he and Timothy Brogan of Brogan Gray had recognized the benefits of having a financial planning firm and a law firm under the same roof for quite some time and had discussed the possibilities of making such a feat happen.
“Through the course of the next couple of years, we looked at a couple of places to build and this opportunity came up here,” Olsen said, speaking from his airy second-floor office just off Eldorado Hills Golf Course.
Brogan said the building’s unique setting attracted him and Olsen to the location, as none of the other options they had looked at offered anything that compared.
“We wanted to do something out of the box that was going to have a lot of green space,” Brogan said.
Hausmann Construction began work on the building a year ago and tailored it to the firms’ desires to use Nucor-made steel.
“That was something that was very important in the bidding process. We wanted to be able to support companies, especially companies like Nucor, that support the community,” Olsen said. “That was a big emphasis in this building.”
The two-story structure features space on the upper floor to accommodate CalmWater’s 11 financial advisers, including partners Olsen, Travis Riggert, Ryan Anderson, Jack Rother and Terry Heimes, and additional support staff. The upper floor also boasts a spacious receiving area for clients, a large board room and outdoor deck area.
Brogan Gray operates out of the main floor level and also boasts a comfortable receiving area, as well as space for support staff and the four attorneys of record practicing with the firm: Brogan, Scott Gray, Jason Lammli and Patrick Rogers.
Large windows on each side accentuate the building’s golf course setting; a budget is in place to account for any mishaps caused by errant balls, Brogan said with a smile.
Brogan Gray, which moved from the Skyview Medical Building, now has room to grow beyond the transactional work in which it currently specializes. Adding more attorneys will allow the firm to broaden its specialties and lessen the need to go outside the practice to accommodate client needs, Brogan said.
“We couldn’t grow in our old location because there was no room,” Brogan said. “This allows us an ability to strategically plan for a future in our law firm.”
CalmWater’s most recent growth was so limited by space at its former location in the Bank First building that it had to temporarily operate from a second location, Olsen said. The new building has allowed CalmWater to bring all of its employees under one roof.
“This facility allows it to be one of the largest concentrations of certified financial planners in the entire state of Nebraska,” Olsen said.
In addition to accommodating CalmWater’s need for space, the facility also provides an accessibility to technology both firms need to face modern challenges in their respective industries.
“We were able to step up technology, and that technology makes us more competitive than the average adviser,” Olsen said.
Brogan said the upgrade in technology allows Brogan Gray to host virtual meetings that can pull in people from remote locations, a feature that is especially beneficial in dealing with estate planning and settlement.
“We deal with death a lot. It’s very personal. It’s very emotional, and everyone handles it differently. ...This gives us a setting and an ability to help people,” Brogan said.
Brogan and Olsen expressed excitement about moving forward in the new location, as well as gratitude toward the residential neighbors who have shown patience and encouragement through the construction.
“We received a tremendous amount of support from the Eldorado Association and neighbors. It was a long year for our neighbors ...” said Brogan, whose home is “a pitching wedge away” from his new office. “But the support we received from so many was wonderful.”