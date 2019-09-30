Last year, The Zone provided a haven for about 300 students with supportive staff, engaging activities and a welcoming community. And leaders are looking for ways to help the after-school program expand, said executive director Pete Rizzo.
“Since we’re growing so much number-wise, we want to have some kind of capital campaign to stay in Norfolk but get another facility somewhere so we can continue to provide for the needs of the youth,” he said. “We’re outgrowing our space.”
The Zone is “a place where we foster social, emotional development of students, youth, safe place for after school,” Rizzo said, by providing mentorship, homework help, arts activities, a gymnasium and more.
The organization started in 2007 and had to temporarily close due to loss of funding, he said. After some community lobbying, it reopened in 2015 and has been partnering with schools and youth organizations to enrich the community ever since.
The Zone has three part-time staff members, some volunteers and a leadership team of about 10. The staff members make the organization worthwhile to Norfolk High School ninth grader Emily Carranza.
“They’re always there to talk about anything from a bad day I had, or something I thought was funny that happened,” she said. “Just sit there and have a conversation about something completely random.”
She’s been going to The Zone for three years and learned about it through an activity at Central Park. Her favorite space is the craft room.
“I’m not really great at art, but it’s really fun,” she said. “... One of my favorite (crafts) is around Halloween time, we made witch hats out of paper plates. Really simple, but you could decorate it however you wanted.”
Carranza also helps the leadership team plan activities like a yearly school dance and holiday party.
“She’s one of our favorite youth that gets involved, helps us with different things,” Rizzo said.
Community members appreciate and support The Zone’s efforts, which he said wouldn’t be possible without the Norfolk Area United Way.
“Without the United Way, we couldn’t keep our doors open,” he said. “The United Way helps with insurance, rent, utilities, those things. We’re very thankful for the United Way and all the support they provide.”