Teens today well informed

Surrounded by new technology and social media, today’s teens are more aware of what is going on around them than previous generations. Naturally, these adolescents become more knowledgeable on politics and feel they deserve the right to give their input.

Despite plenty of teens actually having done research and being knowledgeable about what they choose to talk about, some adults still don’t give them the time of day. I think this happens to me more often than not.

After conducting a survey with some people in my high school, I found that many of today’s teens feel the same way I do — like they are not heard.

Sadly, only 18.8% of my peers feel like they are heard when talking to adults about politics or controversial topics. These teens said in some instances, they’ve even had adults refuse to speak of some topics.

With exposure to the internet, today’s younger generations seem to stray further away from their parents’ beliefs. In the past, people always believed what their parents believed and rejected what their parents rejected. However, kids today usually disagree with their parents.

Kids seem to all face the same issues that adults don’t like to talk about: abortion, gun laws, immigration and LGBTQ rights.

“So many times my parents and teachers have told me I’m the future, but yet they don’t value my opinion,” Brooklyn Weddle said. “It’s like they want their future to grow up clueless.”

In addition, many students of color feel like they are discriminated against, but adults tend to tell them they should have seen what it was like “back in their day.” They tell us that issues like these are nothing compared to what they had to deal with when they were our age. However, many my age believe in the philosophy of tackling problems as they come.

After being constantly told their opinions on “adult” subjects are invalid, teens begin to feel like nothing they say has any worth.

“Sometimes, I see no point in even trying to talk to adults, no matter the subject. So many times I’ve been put down because adults think I don’t know what I’m talking about,” said Brandon Mitzel.

Luckily, many people of my generation realize that adults sometimes are just not accustomed to facing issues like the ones that are popping up nowadays. Older people might cringe or say extremely incorrect things because they simply aren’t used to talking about modern issues, especially with their kids.

Seeing as this is an issue that will likely occur for years to come, I’d like to share some advice with both sides.

Parents and adults, listen to kids. Just because you weren’t aware of what was going on around you in your youth doesn’t mean your kids aren’t. Today’s teens are simply getting an early start on things, to ensure they have a good place to live their lives when they get to be your age. Also, accept that you might be wrong. We understand you’re older and you’ve experienced more, but we’ve experienced things too. We know of who and what the future holds, and we are preparing for that.

Teens, realize that adults aren’t used to talking about these issues. They’ve never had to respect what people want to be called or experience gun violence like we have. If you want to talk to them about these subjects, take it slowly. Answer their questions as they come, not negatively or harshly like you expect them to know the subject. They don’t see things exactly as you do, but they might begin to open up to new ideas — but only with our help.

Tags

In other news

Adults bullying young activists

Political scientists say teens are more politically active now than at any other recent moment in history. The policy implementations made today will affect us for the rest of our lives; we should have a say in what’s going on. However, many young people feel that their opinions are not take…

Adults don’t listen

People always have something to say, whether it be a final comment or a conversation starter. I know for a fact that teens always have something to say. Adults say teens are the future; however, they aren’t hearing our opinions. Sometimes teens feel as though adults are looking down on them.…

Youth want action

Greta Thunberg, a youth climate activist, tearfully told world leaders, “You come to us young people for hope, how dare you?” The youth is not here to bestow hope; we want action.

Teens today well informed

Surrounded by new technology and social media, today’s teens are more aware of what is going on around them than previous generations. Naturally, these adolescents become more knowledgeable on politics and feel they deserve the right to give their input.

Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

WAYNE — A frantic rally from a two-set deficit to the No. 7 team in the country fell just a little short as the Wayne State volleyball women dropped a five-set marathon to Concordia-St. Paul here at Rice Auditorium in Northern Sun Conference action as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming.