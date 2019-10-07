Teens today well informed

Surrounded by new technology and social media, today’s teens are more aware of what is going on around them than previous generations. Naturally, these adolescents become more knowledgeable on politics and feel they deserve the right to give their input.
Despite plenty of teens actually having done research and being knowledgeable about what they choose to talk about, some adults still don’t give them the time of day. I think this happens to me more often than not.
After conducting a survey with some people in my high school, I found that many of today’s teens feel the same way I do — like they are not heard.
Sadly, only 18.8% of my peers feel like they are heard when talking to adults about politics or controversial topics. These teens said in some instances, they’ve even had adults refuse to speak of some topics.
With exposure to the internet, today’s younger generations seem to stray further away from their parents’ beliefs. In the past, people always believed what their parents believed and rejected what their parents rejected. However, kids today usually disagree with their parents.
Kids seem to all face the same issues that adults don’t like to talk about: abortion, gun laws, immigration and LGBTQ rights.
“So many times my parents and teachers have told me I’m the future, but yet they don’t value my opinion,” Brooklyn Weddle said. “It’s like they want their future to grow up clueless.”
In addition, many students of color feel like they are discriminated against, but adults tend to tell them they should have seen what it was like “back in their day.” They tell us that issues like these are nothing compared to what they had to deal with when they were our age. However, many my age believe in the philosophy of tackling problems as they come.
After being constantly told their opinions on “adult” subjects are invalid, teens begin to feel like nothing they say has any worth.
“Sometimes, I see no point in even trying to talk to adults, no matter the subject. So many times I’ve been put down because adults think I don’t know what I’m talking about,” said Brandon Mitzel.
Luckily, many people of my generation realize that adults sometimes are just not accustomed to facing issues like the ones that are popping up nowadays. Older people might cringe or say extremely incorrect things because they simply aren’t used to talking about modern issues, especially with their kids.
Seeing as this is an issue that will likely occur for years to come, I’d like to share some advice with both sides.
Parents and adults, listen to kids. Just because you weren’t aware of what was going on around you in your youth doesn’t mean your kids aren’t. Today’s teens are simply getting an early start on things, to ensure they have a good place to live their lives when they get to be your age. Also, accept that you might be wrong. We understand you’re older and you’ve experienced more, but we’ve experienced things too. We know of who and what the future holds, and we are preparing for that.
Teens, realize that adults aren’t used to talking about these issues. They’ve never had to respect what people want to be called or experience gun violence like we have. If you want to talk to them about these subjects, take it slowly. Answer their questions as they come, not negatively or harshly like you expect them to know the subject. They don’t see things exactly as you do, but they might begin to open up to new ideas — but only with our help.