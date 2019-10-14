Teacher inspired student’s future

“What do you want to do after high school?” every adult figure the moment you get into high school asks. I personally have been asked this question by my own grandmother several times. Now, I will answer it not just her but, well, for all the adults out there who wonder, “What is this 16-year-old going to do in the real world?”
I have been answering this question differently all my life, but one thing has always stayed fairly consistent, which is that I want to go into education. Maybe. I have two career paths that I could go down and, really, I still have a year to decide, so forgive me for being a little indecisive. I’m only 16. For this article, however, we will focus on one path.
Let’s turn our attention to the education path. What kind of teacher do I want to be? Well, that’s actually a very simple question. I want to become a high school drama teacher. But why? Ever since I was a kid, I have had a love for writing. As I got older, this love started to fade and I didn’t write as much as I used to. However, freshman year, I decided why not try out for theater (called one-act here). After freshman year of one-act, I was hooked. I became what some might call a theater nerd — a label that I wear proudly. It made me rediscover my passion for writing and my love for creativity.
Theater truly turned my life around and made me into the person I am today. All thanks to my theater director, who is possibly one of the most influential people in my life.
She, through all my years, has never given up on me. I couldn’t ask for a better director. My director, who also happened be my seventh through ninth grade English teacher, loves the arts as much as I do. However, because of the small school district I am in, she can’t teach any actual theater classes, but that doesn’t stop her from directing every play we have.
After watching her direct for three years now, I have started to wonder, “What if I became a theater teacher?” That would mean I could spread the love and passion for theater that I have with other people just like me.
That way would also mean I wouldn’t have to leave behind my love for theater after high school.
This solution has been everything I knew I wanted to do. Yes, I do have another option I could do. And who knows? When I get to college, I might completely turn everything around and become an accountant, although that is doubtful since I despise math. To think that I could have an impact on someone’s life just like my teacher has had an impact on mine. So, for every adult that has ever asked me, here is your short answer: I want to be a drama teacher.