SUTTON — Saying that the Class C2 quarterfinal between Battle Creek and Sutton was a tale of two halves may not be a strong enough description for what happened here Friday night.
The eighth-seeded Braves took advantage of two takeaways to lead 21-8 at halftime, but the Mustangs countered with four straight scoring drives after intermission to end Battle Creek's season 44-28.
The difference between the teams could be found in the rushing numbers.
Sutton landed punches left, right and through the middle from the tandem of quarterback Cade Wiseman and running back Jackson Perrien, and the duo ultimately proved to be too much. Wiseman rushed 40 times for 275 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and Perrien added 19 carries for 126 yards and three more touchdowns.
In the meantime, Battle Creek was held to 136 rushing yards as a team in the entire game. With the rushing attack becoming stagnant in the second half, Payton Frederick was limited to 9 of 22 passing for 119 yards — and all but three of those pass attempts came in the second half.
After Sutton drove 70 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half, Battle Creek was stuffed on a third-and-2, and a shanked punt combined with a personal-foul penalty put the Mustangs just 12 yards away from the goal line. Two Wiseman runs later, and Sutton had the lead for good with a 22-21 margin.
The Braves then went to the air with five straight passing plays called that netted minus-4 yards, leading to another punt. Six plays later, Wiseman kept it on the option and sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion put the Mustangs up by nine — a two-possession lead that the hosts would hold the rest of the way.
Sutton would add two more touchdowns, one each by Wiseman and Perrien, before the passing game finally got going for Battle Creek, a drive that was capped by a 24-yard touchdown on a shovel pass from Frederick to Renner.
Battle Creek struck first when a long kickoff return by Owen Lade put the Braves just 31 yards away from paydirt. The visitors obliged with the first of two Payton Frederick quarterback sneaks for touchdowns in the first half. Sutton answered with a 63-yard scoring march capped by the first of Perrien's three scores.
After forcing a Sutton punt early in the second quarter, Battle Creek proceeded to take the lead on a 13-yard Kadin Renner touchdown run off the left side out of a double-tight, wishbone set, and he added a two-point conversion for a six-point lead.
The teams then traded turnovers — three in a span of just nine offensive plays — in a stretch that ultimately came to favor the Braves.
Battle Creek forced a Perrien fumble, but Reece Bode then fumbled at the Sutton 5. Two plays later, Wiseman's only pass of the game was intercepted by Dylan Mettler, and he nearly took it to the house before being tackled at the 1. On the next play, Frederick snuck it in for a 21-8 lead that stood for the halftime margin.
BC (9-2) 6 15 0 7 — 28
Sutton (10-1) 8 0 22 14 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Payton Frederick 1 run (PAT failed), 7:22.
SUT: Jackson Perrien 12 run (Maury Bautista pass from Cade Wiseman), 1:56.
SECOND QUARTER
BC: Kadin Renner 13 run (Renner run), 5:37.
BC: Frederick 1 run (Mason Mink kick), 1:43.
THIRD QUARTER
SUT: Perrien 1 run (Wiseman run), 9:06.
SUT: Wiseman 7 run (PAT failed), 6:23.
SUT: Wiseman 54 run (Perrien run), 1:14.
FOURTH QUARTER
SUT: Wiseman 20 run (Tyler Baldwin pass from Wiseman), 4:57.
SUT: Perrien 52 run (PAT failed), 4:09.
BC: Renner 24 pass from Frederick (Mink kick), 2:26.