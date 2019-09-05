The new Class C2 cooperative between Ewing, Clearwater and Orchard began the season at the top of the Class C ratings chart.
Many of the Bobcats' players were key members on Ewing's Class D2 state runner-up team in 2018 and their combining with some talented athletes from a Clearwater-Orchard squad that finished 17-12 last year was enough to place the Bobcats at the top of the preseason chart.
Summerland opened the season with a respectable record of 3-1, including victories over preseason Class D No. 2 Chambers/Wheeler Central and No. 8 Elkhorn Valley. But a two-sets-to-one loss to 5-1 Central Valley during a triangular on Tuesday in Greeley has moved Carolina blue, silver and black down to fifth.
The Summerland demotion provides room for previous No. 2 Norfolk Catholic to take over the top spot. The Knights swept Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday and will play in the talent-rich Columbus Scotus invitational this weekend. More on that later.
Wayne, Battle Creek and Lutheran High Northeast also moved up one spot each with impressive opening-week victories.
The Blue Devils are No. 2 following a sweep of Ponca last Thursday. The Bravettes opened with a pair of victories over West Point-Beemer and preseason No. 6 Stanton, and they move to third, while the Eagles are now fourth after beginning the campaign with straight-set sweeps of Elgin Public/Pope John and Class D No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Wisner-Pilger also moved up a notch from seventh to sixth following a victory over Schuyler, and O'Neill goes from eighth to seventh on the backs of road wins over Pierce and preseason Class D No. 8 Elkhorn Valley.
Previous No. 6 Stanton falls out of the ratings after the loss to Battle Creek, and fellow East Husker Conference member Oakland-Craig moves into the No. 8 spot.
The Mustangs have to settle this week for being included among the honorably mentioned, a distinction they share with unbeaten Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, North Bend Central and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, as well as once-beaten Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Howells-Dodge.
WYNOT MAINTAINED its hold on the Class D top spot. The Blue Devils picked up convincing week-one victories over Osmond and Boyd County.
Former No. 2 Chambers/Wheeler Central dropped two matches — both in straight sets — to Central Valley and Class C, No. 5 Summerland. The 0-2 Renegades are now No. 5.
Former No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis leapfrogs No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic into the second spot. The Flyers are 1-0 after an impressive sweep over visiting Osceola.
Cedar Catholic remains third. The Trojans fell in straight sets to Class C, No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast but also recorded victories over Homer and Randolph.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family lost its only match of the week. The Bulldogs fell in a five-set thriller to Class C Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 19-17 in the final set. Despite the setback, the defending Class D1 state runner-up actually moves from fifth to fourth.
Genoa Twin River has yet to play a match but still improved from No. 7 to No. 6. Two other sides — former No. 6 Hartington-Newcastle and former No. 8 Elkhorn Valley — finished week one with losing records and fell off the ratings ladder.
A pair of unusual suspects had great opening weeks and moved into the seventh and eighth spots. With a record of 4-0, O'Neill St. Mary's has already equaled its win total from last year. Meanwhile, 4-2 Winside has lost only to Class C Howells-Dodge and St. Mary's.
Four once-beaten squads are honorably mentioned. Creighton, Omaha Nation, Osmond and Stuart could earn promotions into the ratings with solid early September performances.
There are a couple of big tournaments this weekend that will undoubtedly affect next week's ratings charts.
The first gets underway Thursday night in Pender and Wisner. The 12-team Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic features half of the teams on the Class C chart — No. 2 Wayne, No. 5 Lutheran High Northeast, No 6 Wisner-Pilger and No. 8 Oakland-Craig. Also participating are defending Class D1 state champion Fremont Bergan, North Bend Central, Wakefield/Allen, West Point-Beemer, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Tekamah-Herman and Pender.
The tournament is divided into four three-team groups for pool play on Thursday night. Following pool play, the three teams in each group will be seeded 1, 2 or 3 and placed into the gold, silver or bronze pools for Saturday. Each team will play five matches in three days.
Also Saturday, Columbus Scotus hosts its annual tournament involving Class C No. 1 Norfolk Catholic, Class D No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic, Class D No. 7 Twin River, Stanton, Pierce, Wahoo Neumann, Columbus Lakeview and the host Shamrocks.