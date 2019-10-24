College visits for high schoolers, gear for middle school orchestra students and 3D printed prototypes for drafting II career academy students.
These are just three examples of ways students have benefited from the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation within the last year, executive director Sarah Dittmer said at this year’s traditions breakfast on Thursday at the Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center.
In the last year, the foundation has provided:
*$64,650 in scholarships.
*$20,981 in grants.
*10,000 in dual credit scholarships.
*$16,715 in private donor projects.
Dittmer said it also impacts thousands of students every year through projects that NPS teachers bring to fruition.
“My favorite part of it is that they’re innovative, engaging and truly relevant to today’s student needs. I want to ask you to also keep in mind that the grand total of those five grants are less than $8,000 and many are multi-year projects,” she said. “Norfolk Public Schools teachers are exceptional and they have great ideas.”
Helping students achieve success is one constant through the years, said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, as she looked back on her 25 years in education.
“What hasn’t changed is the need for our students to feel safe, welcomed and loved,” she said. “At Norfolk Public Schools, we accept and teach and love all students, regardless of their backgrounds, ability or socioeconomic status.
“We know our students have many different stories and their paths and goals do not all look the same. But that’s OK. We welcome that diversity and provide our students with many different opportunities to reach success.”
Thompson said the district’s strategic goals — which center on early childhood education, safety and target-based grading — are designed to help all students achieve success. These plans are important as the district continues to grow.
She shared student success stories that were possible through district initiatives like bolstering mental health supports.
“We couldn’t provide any of these programs or services without the support of our community, our foundation and all of you. I want to thank you for being here today and being a part of making this a reality for our students,” Thompson said. “The contributions you make to the foundation help provide our students with the resources and opportunities they need in order to become successful, productive adults.”
Dittmer thanked everyone who made the foundation’s efforts possible.
“Every dollar we award, every project that we fund, is 100% generated by generous donors to the foundation,” she said. “We must fundraise every dollar every year.”
The room was packed with faculty, staff and community members. The Norfolk High School orchestra performed before presentations.