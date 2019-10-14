Student has plan

Life after high school or college can be frightening for many students. It is a new beginning. You are now on your own and figuring out how to live on your own. Personally, I have a little bit of an idea of what I am wanting to do after high school, but not everything is set in stone. I am a junior in high school, and this is the year where colleges are contacting students trying to help the students pick the right school for the career they want to go into and also to make sure they are getting the best education as possible.
I am planning on being a nurse anesthetist. When I tell this to people, a usual question is “What is that?” Well, while trying to decide my career for the future, I was debating between being a nurse and an anesthesiologist.
Close family members then brought up to me, the career, a nurse anesthetist. A nurse anesthetist administers anesthesia, monitors patient’s vital signs, and oversees patient recovery from anesthesia. They may in some cases assist anesthesiologists surgeons, other physicians, or dentists.
While I still haven’t been on any college visits, I am planning on visiting Northeast Community College in Norfolk, and also Wayne State College. The reason I am choosing Northeast is because they offer a program provided by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
I have heard nothing but good things about this program, and would love for it to help me learn more about being a nurse anesthetist.
School isn’t a place where kids necessarily like to be, but in the end it’s all worth it to provide for you and your family in the future.