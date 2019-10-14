Student has plan

Life after high school or college can be frightening for many students. It is a new beginning. You are now on your own and figuring out how to live on your own. Personally, I have a little bit of an idea of what I am wanting to do after high school, but not everything is set in stone. I am a junior in high school, and this is the year where colleges are contacting students trying to help the students pick the right school for the career they want to go into and also to make sure they are getting the best education as possible.

I am planning on being a nurse anesthetist. When I tell this to people, a usual question is “What is that?” Well, while trying to decide my career for the future, I was debating between being a nurse and an anesthesiologist.

Close family members then brought up to me, the career, a nurse anesthetist. A nurse anesthetist administers anesthesia, monitors patient’s vital signs, and oversees patient recovery from anesthesia. They may in some cases assist anesthesiologists surgeons, other physicians, or dentists.

While I still haven’t been on any college visits, I am planning on visiting Northeast Community College in Norfolk, and also Wayne State College. The reason I am choosing Northeast is because they offer a program provided by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

I have heard nothing but good things about this program, and would love for it to help me learn more about being a nurse anesthetist.

School isn’t a place where kids necessarily like to be, but in the end it’s all worth it to provide for you and your family in the future.

Tags

In other news

Teacher inspired student’s future

“What do you want to do after high school?” every adult figure the moment you get into high school asks. I personally have been asked this question by my own grandmother several times. Now, I will answer it not just her but, well, for all the adults out there who wonder, “What is this 16-yea…

Looking for future in journalism

Everyone tends to have different plans as to what they want their lives to be like as they grow older. For some, going to a two- or four-year college is what they plan to do after high school in order to obtain a degree in the profession they’d like to be in. For others, trade school is all …

Student has plan

Life after high school or college can be frightening for many students. It is a new beginning. You are now on your own and figuring out how to live on your own. Personally, I have a little bit of an idea of what I am wanting to do after high school, but not everything is set in stone. I am a…

Still figuring out what future holds

Every teenager knows the dread that comes when someone asks, “What do you want to do when you grow up?” Well, for many of us, myself included, that question is getting a little too real. Now when we reply, we have to be a little more realistic because in just a few short years, we will be gr…

Future options can be overwhelming

Figuring out what you’re doing after high school isn’t an easy feat. There are so many options in front of you that it can get to be overwhelming. Four year colleges, two year colleges and going into the workforce are just a few options to consider when deciding what to do after high school.…

GACC makes it nine straight

GACC makes it nine straight

PIERCE — West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic used a pair of huge innings to turn back a stubborn Albion Boone Central team 11-5 in the C-5 district final here Saturday to claim a ticket for the 2019 Class C state tournament later this week in Hastings.