St. Francis wins 5-set thriller, will play for D2 title

LINCOLN – Humphrey St. Francis overcame a 6-0 deficit in the final set to topple top-seeded Lawrence-Nelson 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13 in the Class D2 semifinals of the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Down 6-love in the fifth, St. Francis coach Dean Korus admitted, he thought it was over. “And then we came back and we got up eight straight serves, and I thought, 'Okay, we got this now,'
“And then,they got ahead of us and I thought, 'There it goes again.' It was just back and forth and that's just the game of volleyball.”
Lawrence-Nelson's Hallie Epley ended the Flyer run with cross-court kill to make it 8-7. Annie McCartney's kill and a Flyer attack error had the Raiders on top 9-8.
A service error tied it up and triggered a 5-0 St. Francis run that included a Kylee Wessel service ace, two Allison Widener kills and a Raider attack error. That made the score 13-9 Flyers.
The Raiders weren't finished though, and scored four of the next five points that included fighting off two Flyer match points.
Caitlin Jarosz finally ended it with a rocket down the line to secure a Flyer victory and a spot in the state finals for the first time since 2007.
“Lawrence-Nelson is a great team,” Weidner said. “We played them (in summer league) twice and they beat us both times, so I guess we kind of had a chip on our shoulder a little bit, and we wanted to show everyone what St. Francis was all about.”
When asked what he thought was the key to overcoming the the deficit, Korus' answer was plain and simple, “I really don't know,” he said. “I'd have to go back and watch it on tape.
'Six points is a big run in a game to 15. But, for some reason, they were more determined today to get through it, fight through it and get on to the next phase.”
Volleyball is often said to be a game of momentum and this match offered a perfect case study. St. Francis dominated the first and third sets, while Lawrence-Nelson was in control for the second and fourth and something else caught Korus' attention.
The winners of the first four sets played on the side of the net where players had their backs to to the large red divider separating Pinnacle Bank Arena's north and south sides.
“For some reason, when we were on the north side (facing the divider), we just weren't hitting. We just weren't being aggressive. Our passes were off,” Korus said, “and Lawrence-Nelson was going through the same thing.”
With the match tied at two sets apiece, Korus had instructions for his captain, Jarosz, if she won the coin flip. “We knew if it went to a game five, we wanted the side that everybody has won on,” he said. St. Francis won the toss.
With the win, the Flyers advanced to the state championship match against defending state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Saturday morning at 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Humphrey St. Francis (24-4): Alissa Kosch 21d; Allison Weidner 14k, 6b, 3a, 16d; Kylee Wessel 9k, 2a, 16d; Makenna Krings 1k, 1d; Lauren Pfeifer 1k, 2a, 8d; Caitlin Jarosz 5k, 1b, 14d; Peighton Eisenmenger 4k, 16d; 24s.
Lawrence-Nelson (30-5): Emma Epley 1k, 2b, 3a, 6s; Elsa Jorgensen 1b, 12d; Taylor Harrington 6k, 2a, 13d, 34s; Karigan Drudik 16k, 3b, 1a, 18d; Annie McCartney 7k, 1a, 12d, 12s; Allison Miller - - - 25s; Emily Miller 7k, 1b, 3d; Hallie Epley 18k, 3a, 5d.