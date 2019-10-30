You might hear Jonathon Schahrer long before you see him roll by in his car.
The California native who spent a good bit of his life in the Winnetoon area of Northeast Nebraska has been fascinated with car audio since his early days on the West Coast.
“When I was out in California when I was younger, people would go by just blasting their music,” he said. “I thought it was cool.”
For those who know him, it’s probably no surprise that he and his wife, Lora, are now the owners of a business that specializes in car audio and after-market auto customization products. On Oct. 1, the Schahrers took over ownership of Sound Works.
Sound Works — located in the Riverfront Center at 904 Riverside Blvd. across from Norfolk High School — turned 25 years old this year. It opened in July 1994 under the ownership of longtime Norfolk businessman Phil Zastrow, from whom the couple purchased the store.
“I worked for Phil for about a year and a half before we took over,” Jonathon said. “He wanted to train somebody (to run the business), so that’s how I acquired it.”
For Jonathon, the business is a perfect fit for his interests. He began building custom subwoofer boxes at a young age and still enjoys the Earth-rattling thump of a well-tuned sound system.
“I got my truck and kind of went crazy,” he said of how his love for building custom boxes began. “From there, I built boxes for other people and just kept going.”
Lora, who grew up in the Norfolk area, said customers aren’t likely to notice a change in the day-to-day operations of the store. The same products — ranging from automobile sound systems and accessories to other after-market features like window tint, remote start and backup cameras — will be offered.
“We have anything you want to change on your vehicle to make your car your own,” Lora said of the products available at the store.
Warranties will remain the same, as well, Jonathon added.
Sound Works will operate with a staff of four with certified installers. Hours will continue to be 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Jonathon, who also participates in car audio competitions, said he would eventually like to host a competition in Norfolk in conjunction with a car show in the future. His own vehicle, he said, is “ridiculously loud.”
“I don’t roll around town full (blast) all the time,” he said. “When I do, it’s only for a few seconds — maybe somebody’s in the car and I’ll crank it up to show them. But you can’t see anything. Your eyeballs are shaking, and you can’t breathe.”