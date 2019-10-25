KEARNEY – Boone Central junior Jordan Soto-Stopak finished third in leading Boone Central to the Class C girls state cross country team championship at the Kearney Country Club.
Soto-Stopak and teammates Alicia Weeder, Morgann Johnson, Autumn Simons, Kyra Kruse and Tessa Hamling earned the school's first state championship since 2015.
The Cardinals defeated runner-up Milford 44-57.
“Jordan ran to the front,” Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. “She wanted to be state champion but third is a pretty good year.”
Soto-Stopak's third-place time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds, was 16 seconds behind state champ, Danie Parriott of Conestoga and four seconds off the pace of runner-up Logan Thomas of Malcolm.
While the Boone Central junior's individual award was bronze, her team medal was pure gold.
“It's a dream come true,” Soto-Stopak said. “It's been a goal the whole season. We were coming in really excited, wanted to have fun, really hoping we could get the trophy.”
Harris said Johnson and Weeder helped secure the team title with a strong final 1,000 meters. “They were right beside each other (in 19th and 20th),” Harris said. “They did a good job of closing gaps and getting to where they needed to be and Autumn had a good enough finish (46th) for a championship.”
As good as the Cardinals were this year, they have a chance to be even better next year. All six varsity runners were underclassmen and that doesn't include junior Samantha Weeder who was forced to sit out this season with a foot injury.
Weeder routinely finished at or near the front of the pack during their sophomore year and if she returns next year, the rest of the state's Class C teams will likely have to compete for second place.
On Friday, Soto-Stopak ran stride for stride for the first two miles with her rival and friend, Alexus Sindelar of Pierce. But the Bluejay sophomore faded in the final third of the race and finished 13th.
“It started out really fast and I just wasn't prepared,” Sindelar said. “I think I just got myself worked up with nerves. I've always struggled with becoming too nervous before a race.
“It affects everything that's happened. So I just think I got a little too nervous for this race and it kind of showed half way through.”
Despite the disappointment, Sidelar said she was proud of Soto-Stopak. “I love running with her. She's always really nice and really sweet. I really enjoyed staying with her this race and I knew deep down that she could do really well, so when she passed me, I was like, 'You go, girl!' ”
One other area runner earned a spot on the medal platform. Wayne freshman Laura Hasemann finished fourth, 10 seconds behind Soto-Stopak.
“I didn't really think about what my placing was, I was just kind of 'go get next' and tried to stay up with the person right in front of me and really focus on having fun,” Hasemann said. “It was really fast-paced. I never ran like that before.”
Class C Girls
Team scores: Boone Central 44; Milford 57; Columbus Scotus 62; Chadron 66; Aurora 94; Norh Bend Central 94; Lincoln Christian 100; Mitchell 106; Fort Calhoun 114; Wahoo 143; Chase County 173;
Top 15: 1. Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 19:40; 2. Logan Thomas, Malcolm, 19:50; 3. Jordan Soto-Stopak, 19:56; 4. Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:06; 5. Zoe Christenson, Wahoo, 20:08; 6. Tandee Masco, Milford, 20:10; 7. Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 20:11; 8. Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:13; 9. Madison Wilt, Douglas County West, 20:18; 10. Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:18; 11. Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:24; 12. Regan Hodsen, Mitchell, 20:25; 13. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:28; 14. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 20:35; 15. Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:42.
Other area finishers: 19. Alicia Weeder, Boone Central, 20:53; 20. Morgann Johnson, Boone Central, 20:55; 24. Hannah Williams, North Bend Central, 21:02; 25. Callie Arnold, Pierce, 21:10; 28. Sara Reifenrath, Hartington, 21:16; 45. Aleya Bourek, North Bend Central, 21:43; 46. Autumn Simons, Boone Central, 21:44; 51. Kaitlyn Van Nortwick, North Bend Central, 21:52; 55. Madison Widick, North Bend Central, 21:59; 83. Abby Post, North Bend Central, 23:17; 89. Kyra Kruse, Boone Central, 23:46; 91. Paige Dunker, North Bend Central, 24:53; 96. Tessa Hamling, Boone Central, 26:21.