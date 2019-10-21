Social media is everywhere

Social media is an omnipresent part of all of our lives. Every Zoomer (member of Generation Z) a Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and a million more. It’s a fairly new phenomenon, only starting this century, but it has become absolutely massive in its impact. Social media is totally inescapable in our current day and I don’t think that’s the best thing for us. Social media isn’t going away soon though, and it’s only gotten worse since its beginning.

Most zoomers, like my friends and I have moved away from traditional news sources. It’s the Boomers who read and digest the traditional news. They are the ones keeping news shows and newspapers afloat.

I and many others find out about news on social media. The news now comes in the form of people’s Instagram and Snapchat stories, or the trending page on Twitter. This isn’t totally problematic but it’s not really the best. It leads to a lot of distortion in the news and also leads to a mob mentality.

This isn’t completely bad though. You’d be hard pressed to find someone under the age of 20 who doesn’t care about climate change and other important issues.

Young people can express their political beliefs in ways they think are impactful on social media.

It’s a great medium for teenagers because most teens don’t feel they’re being listened to.

Young people have always been politically active but I think this generation is just a bit louder because our opinions are being blasted on social media.

Social media can do things for politics.

It’s a great platform for awareness and organization for events, but it’s also great for distorting the news and other facts.

It’s great for uniting people. This isn’t all good though because it leads to a dangerous mob mentality.

This is seen in the rise of cancel culture on social media.

Social media is here to stay and these problems are only going to get more exasperated as social media ages if something doesn’t change. Social media is a great platform for communication and shallow things, but when it comes to politics and other big problems it can be kind of bad.

We shouldn’t get rid of social media, but we should be more conscious of what we consume on social media and what social media can do outside of the internet, good or bad.

Tags

In other news

Using social media is not connecting

Social media is a big part of today’s society. Teens often are the main users of social media, but many kids and adults are also using it. There are many advantages and disadvantages of social media. The disadvantages of social media outweigh the advantages in my opinion. Some disadvantages …

Limit use to benefit from social media

As of 2019, there are over 247 million social media users in America alone, which is about 80% of the population according to Statistica. This number is even higher in young people. Due to this astounding number of active social media participants, there are bound to be some effects on frequ…

Social media is everywhere

Social media is an omnipresent part of all of our lives. Every Zoomer (member of Generation Z) a Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and a million more. It’s a fairly new phenomenon, only starting this century, but it has become absolutely massive in its impact. Social media is totally in…

Wildcats receive ‘punch in the gut’

Wildcats receive ‘punch in the gut’

WAYNE — Wayne State saw a great second-half effort fall just a little short in an conference confrontation against Northern State University here in a Saturday afternoon game at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field.

+2
Woodworking one of many classes offered

Woodworking one of many classes offered

Kody Heller doesn’t want to remodel his house. At least not yet. But he would like to become more adept at working with wood, which is why a class offered by the Norfolk Arts Center piqued his interest.

Senior menus/activities Oct. 21-25

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.