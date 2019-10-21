Social media is everywhere

Social media is an omnipresent part of all of our lives. Every Zoomer (member of Generation Z) a Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and a million more. It’s a fairly new phenomenon, only starting this century, but it has become absolutely massive in its impact. Social media is totally inescapable in our current day and I don’t think that’s the best thing for us. Social media isn’t going away soon though, and it’s only gotten worse since its beginning.
Most zoomers, like my friends and I have moved away from traditional news sources. It’s the Boomers who read and digest the traditional news. They are the ones keeping news shows and newspapers afloat.
I and many others find out about news on social media. The news now comes in the form of people’s Instagram and Snapchat stories, or the trending page on Twitter. This isn’t totally problematic but it’s not really the best. It leads to a lot of distortion in the news and also leads to a mob mentality.
This isn’t completely bad though. You’d be hard pressed to find someone under the age of 20 who doesn’t care about climate change and other important issues.
Young people can express their political beliefs in ways they think are impactful on social media.
It’s a great medium for teenagers because most teens don’t feel they’re being listened to.
Young people have always been politically active but I think this generation is just a bit louder because our opinions are being blasted on social media.
Social media can do things for politics.
It’s a great platform for awareness and organization for events, but it’s also great for distorting the news and other facts.
It’s great for uniting people. This isn’t all good though because it leads to a dangerous mob mentality.
This is seen in the rise of cancel culture on social media.
Social media is here to stay and these problems are only going to get more exasperated as social media ages if something doesn’t change. Social media is a great platform for communication and shallow things, but when it comes to politics and other big problems it can be kind of bad.
We shouldn’t get rid of social media, but we should be more conscious of what we consume on social media and what social media can do outside of the internet, good or bad.