Social media is no doubt a great presence in our society today.
Some people think that it is just teenagers and young children who use it, but everybody falls victim to it.
Some people are worse than others, and I can say that it can get out of hand, but I also think that social media is a great thing to have. We use it everyday, and it doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
Social media is good for communicating with friends and family. It allows you to share the memories that you have made with the world. You get to connect with people that you don’t see on an
everyday basis.
It is also easy access to up-to-date news.
I’d much rather read about something that is happening than have to wait until it is aired on TV.
I also don’t particularly enjoy watching the news, so it allows me to stay up to date without having to be bored.
While connecting with people via social media is nice, it takes away from the face to face communication. I believe that kids in this day and age are starting to become so used to talking to people over a screen, they find it difficult to talk face to face.
I, for sure, fall victim to it sometimes, and I believe that it is just going to get worse and worse.
I do not enjoy going around and talking to people I don’t know very well.
I would much rather text them and ask them a question than say it face to face.
That’s where I think social media gets in the way. It can be a good thing, but we have to make sure that we are using it in the right way.
We can’t rely on it to take the part of a face to face conversation.