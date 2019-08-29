Silver Hawks sweep Panthers in opener

There were several instances during Thursday night's season opener that the Norfolk High volleyball team looked like it might begin the year with some positive momentum.
Instead, Lincoln Southwest battled back every time Norfolk had a lead, and the Silver Hawks sent the Panthers to a 26-24, 25-22, 25-19 defeat in Heartland Athletic Conference play.
Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald admitted she wasn't sure what to expect out of the opener.
“Being the first game of the season, I think (as far as) expectations, we weren't 100% sure what we were going to look like that first game,” she said.
Norfolk seemed to have a chance in every game of the season-opening match.
There was the comeback from a 19-14 deficit to tie game one at 19. There were several game-changing scoring runs in game two. And in game three, the Panthers scored a 6-1 lead before the Silver Hawks sprinted on a 9-0 run.
In fact, the Panthers had an early lead in each game Thursday. It led 6-4 in game one and 11-8 in game two before the aforementioned start to the third.
Norfolk had a golden opportunity in the opening game despite eight service errors. The Panthers finished with 10 on the night, while the Silver Hawks had seven in the entire match.
“We have to get the other team out of system. We have to have aggressive serves,” Wright-Oswald said. “We would rather have those aggressive serves and take some risks than give the other team an easy ball they can terminate back at us.”
After a Southwest timeout, Karly Kalin netted a solo block before a net violation tied it at 19. Tessa Gall and Jalen Hoffman combined for a tying block at 20, and a well-timed setter dump by Anden Baumann helped Norfolk reach game point at 24-22.
After the Silver Hawks used their second timeout, Norfolk's eighth service error proved costly. Liz Tomlin slammed back-to-back kills, and then a Shaylee Myers service ace sent Southwest to the win.
Myers was just getting warmed up. She had nine of her match-high 15 kills in game two, including the first and last points.
Despite that, Norfolk forced a Southwest timeout after a Gall kill, Baumann ace, and back-to-back Hoffman kills put the Panthers in front 11-8. Myers got two kills, then back-to-back kills via Norfolk overpasses – first by Tomlin, then Corrine Boyd – gave Southwest a 14-13 lead. Norfolk tied it twice via errors, but Myers followed with three straight kills and later another spike at 22-16. Gall walled off two solo blocks to put Norfolk within 23-22, but Southwest got the last response with kills by Kate Hunzeker and Myers.
In game three, Norfolk led 6-1 after two kills by Kalin, a Hoffman service ace, and a kill by Erin Schwanebeck. The Panthers then committed four straight attack errors and Myers had three kills as the Silver Hawks followed with nine straight points to lead 10-6.
“We talked to our girls about being in control of the game, and when you're in control, you're the ones scoring the points,” Wright-Oswald said. “But in that case, we were scoring the points for the other team.”
The Panthers eventually tied it at 15 after an Ali Sovereign ace serve and Hoffman kill. Southwest stuck the dagger with a match-ending 7-2 run.
Norfolk's balanced offense was led by Kalin's six kills, while Gall had five and Hoffman four. Baumann had a match-high 17 assists. But with no players 6 feet or taller, Wright-Oswald said the team has to increase its pace offensively to compensate for the lack of height.
“We previously had a jamboree, and after that jamboree, we talked to our players about how we have to speed it up,” she said. “When you look at our roster, when you look at our height, that's one of the things we really have to do.”
Lincoln Southwest defeats Norfolk
26-24, 25-22, 25-19
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (1-0): Holly Ochsner 1a; Lizzie Ehlers 9s; Liz Tomlin 2a, 9k; Corrine Boyd 1s, 4k; Kate Swan 1a; Kate Hunzeker 2s, 4k; Teghan Sullivan 14s; Carly Coen 1k, 2b; Shaylee Myers 2a, 15k; Lauren Dirks 1a; Courtney Holsteen 4s, 2k.
NORFOLK (0-1): Tessa Gall 5k, 2b; Ali Sovereign 1s, 1k; Karly Kalin 1s, 6k, 1b; Erin Schwanebeck 2k; Anden Baumann 1a, 17s, 1k; Jalen Hoffman 1a, 4k; Agdaly Sanchez 1k.