HASTINGS — After throwing three straight no-hitters, Wayne High senior Tori Kniesche finally gave up a hit to the Seward offense.
Fortunately, the third-inning double by Jordin Battaglia — one of three given up by Kniesche — didn’t result in a run and Kniesche ended the game with a two-run blast to center field in the sixth to give Wayne a 9-1 win over the Bluejays to earn a rematch with Beatrice in the finals of the Class B State Softball Championships at the Smith Softball Complex.
Seward actually got a run on the board in the first inning when Battaglia was hit by the first pitch of the game and came home on a throwing error to give Seward — who had lost on two no-hitters and a perfect game in three previous matchups with the Blue Devils — a brief sliver of hope.
That lasted until the bottom of the third, when two Seward errors and a two-run triple by Aliah Schulz put Wayne ahead to stay.
All the damage was done with two outs in the inning. After walks to Kniesche and Kayla Fleming, Hope O’Reilly hit a ground ball that Grace Hamling couldn’t corral, loading the bases. Five pitches later, Brooklyn Kruse hit a shot to shortstop that Hamling again couldn’t handle, bringing Holly Schroeder and Fleming around to give Wayne the 2-1 lead.
Aliah Schulz then took a 3-0 pitch from Sydney Parra deep to right field, bringing home O’Reilly and Kruse, and the momentum shift was complete as Wayne led 4-1 after three and never looked back.
Wayne would get three more runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Kruse, who later scored on an error, and an RBI single by Taytum Sweetland to score Schulz. The game ended in the sixth when Kendall Dorey singled and Kniesche took a 1-0 pitch to straightaway center for the game-ending homer.
Kniesche and Schulz each had two hits and Kruse and Schroeder both scored twice for the 33-4 Blue Devils. Kniesche struck out 14 and allowed three hits to help Wayne advance to a 2 p.m. rematch against Beatrice, who beat Wayne 1-0 on Thursday night.
Wayne 9, Seward 1
Seward 100 000 — 1 3
Wayne 004 032 — 9 8
WP: T. Kniesche. LP: Parra. 2B: Battaglia. 3B: Schulz. HR: T. Kniesche.