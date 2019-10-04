St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
A little faith goes a long way is our Lord’s point in the gospel. A mustard seed’s-worth has miraculous potential. The patience, tenacity and endurance required for the life of faith are the blessings received in water and the word (holy baptism), bread and wine (holy communion), the word read and proclaimed in this assembly. Anticipate them. Receive them with thanksgiving.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Don’t be a punching bag’
When I was a young child, my favorite toy was a life-size Yogi Bear inflated rubber punching bag. It had a weighted, round bottom on it. When you punched it, Yogi would hit the floor and then rock back up so you could punch it again.
Later in life, that's what I mistakenly thought that is how I should be as a Christian. I thought the Lord expected me to take shots to the head from the world around me and bounce back up with a silly grin on my face. This is not at all true. Sunday morning, we will talk about how to defend yourself, and insulate yourself from what the world throws at you.
The first Sunday of every month we dedicate our praise to the Lord in song. We have an amazing Lord that is easily pleased, "Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name. And do not neglect doing good and sharing, for with such sacrifices God is pleased." Hebrews 13:15-16.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Meaningful words’
The sermon this Sunday will be presented by Rev. Jim Splitt who is currently serving the Laurel and Belden Presbyterian churches with his wife, the Rev. Kathleen Splitt. Rev. Splitt will be preaching from Luke 17:5-10, about faith and duty, and from 1 Timothy 1:1-14, regarding faith and proper teaching.
This Sunday is also World Communion Sunday. We will celebrate with international decorations and music, and even include some different types of bread in the communion service. We observe an open table at First Presbyterian; if you believe in Jesus you are welcome to come and share in worship with us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Wisner
‘Faith: Seedless in Seattle’
This past weekend I had the blessing of officiating a wedding on Whidbey Island, Wash. An Island suburb of Seattle, the culture is mixed in every possible way. People come from all nations and backgrounds to live in this big city and the beautiful islands off her coast.
It was a weekend of reunions. I saw parishioners from my home congregation in Colorado. I was reunited with those who I share the common bond of faith in Christ Jesus. I solemnized the marriage of the young man who invited me to his church, the first Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregation to which I belonged.
Before I went to seminary, I was grousing about my former church and was unhappy with other churches in town that I visited. The young man, a busboy at the hotel I worked at, who was all of thirteen years old, said to me, "Chef Jared, you should come to our church." So, I did. Now I am a pastor of that denomination's mission in Wisner. This is an amazing show of faith on the part of the young man. He just did it. This week the Gospel lesson is from Luke 17:1-10. It is about living in faith.
In faith, the Bible passage teaching about the need to keep little ones away from temptation, rebuke of sin, repentance, and the need for forgiveness from God and one another. Christ proclaims, "It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin. (Luke 17:2, ESV)."
At the wedding this weekend, I met a generation of young people who face temptation in ways which test their faith. These are the "millennials." They work for companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Many of them never had the seeds of faith sown in them. Others have wandered away. The families of the bride and groom remarked to me how many friends of the newly wedded couple either could not or would not participate in the Lord's Prayer at the close of the wedding service.
I could lament that, for sure. I could wring my hands. Instead, I would rather point to the mustard seed of faith (Luke 17:6) which caused this young man to look me up after eight years, and says he wanted a Christian wedding. The seeds of faith this young man's parents planted in him are what grow the church, like a big, busy mustard plant. He and his bride displayed their faith to their friends.
By the power of the Holy Spirit, I went to a small island off the coast of Seattle, and God used me to plant the seeds of faith in all of the unbelievers at the wedding. My prayer is that unbelievers come to faith and resist temptation, rebuke others, and repent of their own sins for the glory of God. Jesus forgives repentant sinners. That is the Gospel joy.
It was fun to visit Washington State this past weekend, but there is no place that's quite like Nebraska-home. My prayer for my Nebraska neighbors is that they too would hear the word of God, receive the gift of faith in Baptism, grow in fear and admonition of the Lord, and while they plant corn and beans, also plant the seeds of faith into their children. Those seeds need nurturing though warning of temptation, rebuke, repentance and forgiveness … God's forgiveness. Forgiveness is the best part of what God calls me to do, all in Jesus' name, Amen.
— The Rev. Jared P. Hartman