Dr. Demetrio Aguila III of Norfolk does not flinch when a patient asks him how much he charges to perform a medical procedure.
Aguila said he is a firm believer in the importance of disclosing costs to patients beforehand so they are fully informed to make decisions regarding their health care.
“Nobody goes to the grocery store, picks up a gallon of milk, drives it home, drinks it and then six months later finds out it costs a hundred dollars for that gallon of milk,” he said. “Nobody does that, and yet we think that’s OK in medicine. But it’s not.”
Aguila said his father — a retired physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor — provided the inspiration for him to pursue a career in medicine.
“More than anything, what he offered his patients was hope,” Aguila said. “For me ... that’s what I want my legacy to be for my patients.”
Aguila has served patients in 19 states and three different countries, many of whom, he said, have lost hope by the time they see him because a peripheral nerve surgeon is generally a last resort in a lengthy attempt to find a diagnosis and treatment for pain.
But the help he can oftentimes offer is little consolation if the cost of treatment leaves the patient saddled with a large amount of debt, he said.
“There’s a growing number of (physicians) that have realized one of the main reasons health care costs are rising four to 10 times the rate of inflation is because of the lack of price transparency,” Aguila said.
Aguila said his office is up-front about the costs of procedures and doesn’t participate in commercial insurance programs. Instead, his patients are given the option to pay up-front, finance through a third party or to take part in what he calls an M25 Program.
With a name based off Matthew 25:40 — ”... whatever you did for one of these least of my brothers, you did for me” — the M25 program allows patients to pay for their services by donating their time and energy to a nonprofit partner organization like the Orphan Grain Train.
When the patient has completed the agreed-upon donation of time with the partner organization, Aguila said he provides his services at no charge. The arrangement benefits the charity because of the work that is done, and it gives him and his staff the satisfaction of knowing they’ve done medical mission work right here at home, he said.
In addition, Aguila said the M25 program helps his patients see the importance of being fully invested in their own surgical outcomes, and it puts the power back into their hands.
“What I want is for you to be invested in your outcome. Every person gets offered all three options, so it puts the power in the hands of the patients,” he said. “All I’m asking is for the patient to make value decision. What’s more important — your time, your money or your problem?”