The 2019 Class D girls cross country championships might appear to be a runaway for the Ainsworth Bulldogs.
They have the top returning individual runner in Rylee Rice, and they have the top returning team. Rice has won the past three state individual titles, and the Bulldogs have won the past two team titles and finished runner-up back in 2016.
However, it has been a bit of a struggle this season for Rice as she has battled through injuries throughout her senior campaign.
“It’s not 100%,” Rice said of her injury. “But I’ve got to get through it.”
“This has probably been more of a tough year than what she’s ever had to experience,” Ainsworth coach Jared Hansmeyer said. “It feels like at times she’s held together with ice and KT tape to make it through.”
Despite the injury to the returning medalist, Hansmeyer likes Rice’s chances and hopes for a chance to three-peat as a team.
“Rylee is making it through,” Hansmeyer said. “She’s put herself in position that hopefully she’ll be in the group that has a shot.”
Pender’s Paige Steinman will not be in Kearney to push Rice along.
Last season‘s individual runner-up as a junior had been nursing an injury of her own heading into last week’s district meet on her home course at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender.
About 200 yards from the finish line, Steinman went down and did not get back up.
She ended up with a broken femur and obviously won’t be running in Kearney.
Her twin sister, Piper, picked up the pace at the district meet and won the individual title as the Pendragons came in second to team champion Oakland-Craig.
Knight coach Megan Unwin has a relatively young squad but looks forward to her team gaining valuable experience in Kearney.
Freshman Chaney Nelson and senior Samantha Linder were third and fourth in the district at Pender, and both are looking to get in the medals hunt at Kearney.
“It should be a lot of fun to run down there,” Nelson said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Unwin also credited Linder with her team’s successes this season.
“Both of our seniors have been great leaders this season,” Unwin said. “Samantha and Trinity (Seery) have really pushed the team along in meets and in practices.”
Bloomfield-Wausa also could find success in Kearney.
The team finished second to the Bulldogs in the D-4 district meet, just eight points behind Ainsworth.
B-W also has a talented freshman in Christina Martinson, who placed second behind Rice at districts. Teammate Bree Eisenhauer was 11th at state last season.
North Central’s Daisy Frick will run in Kearney with experience after finishing sixth at last year’s state meet.
Surprises always occur on the course at Kearney Country Club, but area teams seem poised to find some success in the hills this season.