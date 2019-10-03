NORFOLK — In the Norfolk Fire Division, each staff member serves a vital role, including those of the reserve firefighters in providing community residents the assistance they need.
With the new budget year for the city starting this week, the Norfolk Fire Division grew in size for the first time in 17 years in adding Stephanie Smith, Alex Webb and Kevin Kneifl on Monday as full-time firefighters. With the additions, there are now 33 full-time, sworn-in firefighters at the Norfolk Fire Division.
Each of the three new full-timers spent the past six months training for their current positions.
Before being hired as a full-time firefighter, Kneifl served as a reserve at the Norfolk Fire Division. Reserves have similar responsibilities as the full-timers, and the assistance each reserve provides is a necessity in reaching citizens who need help, said Scott Cordes, Norfolk fire chief.
The Norfolk Fire Reserves were created in 1982 to supplement the paid firefighting staff. To qualify for the reserves, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous physical course.
The reserve staff trains twice each month on the first and third Tuesdays for three hours each session. They respond to calls for service when the full-time staff is depleted. Typically, a page is sent out, and both the reserve firefighters and off-duty full-timers respond to such instances as back-to-back rescue calls, accidents and fires.
“The reserves are people that have jobs or are college students that leave work or whatever they are doing to support us, and they are an extremely valuable part of our force here,” Cordes said. “We could not carry out the mission we are charged to do without their support.”
The reserve firefighters also assist in first aid at parades and covering many public events, including Big Bang Boom and the Laugh and a Half Marathon, according to Tim Wragge, assistant chief. Wragge is heavily involved in training both the reserve and full-time firefighters.
“Sometimes the reserves are behind the scenes, and unsung hero is kind of the role that they play,” Cordes said. “We’re very grateful for the commitment of the reserve staff. They are an integral part of this organization, and I’m proud of the work Tim (Wragge) does leading those folks.”
Cordes said because the division continues to take more service calls, it became increasingly difficult to reach everyone who called for assistance with the previous numbers, and the full-time additions will certainly help.
The chief said he had been requesting additional help for eight years, yet he understands the budgeting difficulty when attempting to increase staffing.
“The mayor and council are responsible for maintaining a reasonably conservative budget,” Cordes said. “It’s all about balancing the need versus the available funding, and it’s not easy to add staffing because it’s another draw from a pool of limited resources. There’s been an uptick in calls in the last 17 years, and they were responsive to that, and we greatly appreciate that.”