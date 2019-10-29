Read Aloud Norfolk ensures every family has books

Time for parents and their children to read together is important in so many ways. So important, said Melissa Jantz, principal of Little Panthers Preschool, that the school’s educators and administrators make sure every student has “a book or two” to take home.
“It’s really not about sitting down and reading the words on the page, it’s about spending time together and that social experience,” Jantz said. “... Even if (parents) sit for a page or two, if you talk about what’s on the pages, that’s a great social experience for their child. With that exposure to lots of language, it’s important where they do start reading for themselves.”
The preschool, as well as other early childhood educators in town, relies on Read Aloud Norfolk to make sure every family has books. Read Aloud Norfolk has existed since 2002 and has given away more than 70,000 books, said president Mark Claussen.
“Our mission is to promote healthy, successful children and families by reading aloud,” he said.
Read Aloud Norfolk has extensively impacted Norfolk and surrounding areas including Madison and Stanton, Claussen said, giving away between 3,000 to 4,000 books every year. At a yearly Children’s Day festival alone, more than 1,200 books were passed out in the span of three hours.
Jantz said Read Aloud Norfolk’s services are essential to the Norfolk Public Schools district.
“At NPS we’re working on ‘all means all,’ ” she said. “We have to make sure all kids are getting the same opportunities. Read Aloud Norfolk makes sure all students have books at their home, regardless of income level.”
Some local families simply can’t afford books in their budget, Jantz said.
“We have a lot of families that are struggling financially; purchasing a book isn’t always a focus where money needs to go,” she said. “This is really taking that worry off and letting them know they can get books in other ways — that’s reassuring.”
Read Aloud Norfolk wouldn’t be able to supply nearly as many books without help from the Norfolk Area United Way, Claussen said, which supports fully half of the organization’s budget.
“We wouldn’t give away near as many books (without the United Way),” he said. “We’re probably the smallest fish in the pond (of United Way partners), but for us it’s huge. The amount of money really helps us operate.”
Up to 4,000 children per year are positively affected by Read Aloud Norfolk, Jantz said.
“They do everything they can to support (Little Panthers),” she said. “That gives us the reassurance that we can find titles that are right and have the funding that every kid has that book, and a huge smile on their face because they get to go home with a book.”
Q&A Read Aloud Norfolk
Administrators: Mark Claussen, president; Brandee Drahota, secretary; Linda Hammond, treasurer
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? It is the mission of Read Aloud Norfolk to promote healthy, successful children and families through reading aloud. We do this by providing information about the importance of reading aloud to children and providing resources (e.g., books) to help ensure that happens. We also provide resources and support to schools and other groups with similar missions. Our association with the First National Book Bank in Washington, D.C., comes with the expectation that we will provide books to children living in homes where books are not as likely to be found. For this reason, we tend to work most with Head Start families and those private and public elementary schools with higher percentages of children receiving free and reduced lunches.
In what way does the United Way assist you? Funds from the Norfolk Area United Way ensure that we have funds more readily available when needed. Book distributions such as those provided by First Book can come at any time and we need to have funds when the books are available to us.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? The Norfolk Area United Way provides about 50% of our annual operating budget.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? Our greatest and ongoing need would be a space to store books. We often have books that need to be stored until we’re able to arrange to distribute them. Sometimes it’s a matter of timing (e.g. summer) or simply that we receive so many books that it just takes time to get them out.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others? We would provide fewer books and less frequently if not for the funds we receive from the Norfolk Area United Way.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: Read Aloud Norfolk brought the Prime Time Family Reading Time Program to Norfolk in collaboration with Humanities Nebraska. This is a six-week family reading program that brings families together to read and discuss books. The program, which is offered in both English and Spanish, is free to participating families and provides a meal and child care. It’s been going on in Norfolk since 2007 and has provided an opportunity for dozens of families to interact with one another around good books. There are five elementary schools in Norfolk that provide Prime Time Family Reading to their families. Nebraska is second only to Louisiana, where the program originated, in the number of Prime Time offerings, and Norfolk is among the leaders in the state for opportunities to get involved. Read Aloud Norfolk has been a sponsor and helped provide free books to participating families from the very beginning.