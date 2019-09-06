O'NEILL — It just seemed like Logan Johnson did it all for Bloomfield.
He rushed for seven touchdowns. He returned an interception for a touchdown. He scored a trio of two-point conversions, one passing and two rushing.
Add it all up, and Johnson accounted for 56 points — that is, every single point — as the Bees powered past O'Neill St. Mary's 56-26 to spoil homecoming for the shorthanded Cardinals here Friday night.
“He really stepped up,” Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. “He was a railroad train, and he was going down it. I didn't expect that to happen. I expected it would be three yards and a cloud of dust like usual, but that offensive line stepped up.”
The scoring numbers by themselves didn't dictate just how much of the offense went through Johnson.
He also took snaps much of the second half as senior starting quarterback Braden Eisenhauer was slowed by a leg injury. Freshman Brock Barney started in Eisenhauer's place, although Eisenhauer took some snaps Friday, primarily in passing situations.
On the night, Johnson totaled 215 rushing yards on 31 carries, and he was quick to note was a testament to the offensive line. As a team, Bloomfield totaled 382 yards of offense, 301 churned out from 50 rushing attempts.
“I've got to give 99 percent of it to the line,” Johnson said. “I would get five yards right away because of the line. They were such a big help. We got seven rushing touchdowns. We did it.”
It wasn't just Bloomfield dealing with injuries. St. Mary's had two of its top players, sophomore quarterback Aidan Hedstrom and junior end Connor Semin, both out. Still, St. Mary's hung tough in what was a two-score game heading into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Tate Thompson, usually the running back, took snaps for the Cardinals. He finished 9 of 16 passing, with just two non-completions after halftime, for 149 yards,. As a team, St. Mary's was limited to 80 rushing yards on 37 carries.
“We had kids who were not in their normal positions,” coach Tony Allen said. “But I tell you what, when we get those two boys back, we're going to be a really decent team.”
Johnson turned fourth-and-6 from the 12 into his sixth rushing touchdown of the night on the first play of the fourth quarter. On the following possession, Johnson perfectly read a swing pass into the flat and intercepted it, returning it 40 yards down the St. Mary's sideline for a touchdown that seemed to all but end the Cardinals' hopes for an upset.
“We practiced that all the time. It was great scouting by coach,” Johnson said, who admitted he went from thinking he was going to intercept the ball to worried about dropping it. “I caught it and I turned around and nobody was behind me and I was like, 'I'm gonna score.' ”
Grant Winkelbauer responded for St. Mary's when he took the ensuing kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown, but Johnson followed with his longest run of the night, a 54-yard scoring footrace down the St. Mary's sideline after he powered through a missed tackle.
“Yeah, the score doesn't look that great, but until their size finally did wear us down in the fourth quarter, it was 42-20 and we had the ball at that point,” Allen said.
There was a similar switch in momentum in the second quarter, too.
Johnson rushed for his second touchdown of the quarter with 2:40 left until halftime to give the Bees a 20-8 lead, but that lead got cut in half just two plays later when Gabe Pribil broke through on a nifty counter trap play up the middle for a 41-yard score.
On the next offensive play, Eisenhauer found Dade Davis behind the secondary on a 55-yard play-action pass, catch and run. Johnson appeared stopped in the backfield on the following play, but he broke that tackle attempt and plunged in for the touchdown and a 26-14 halftime lead.
Bloomfield 8 18 8 22 — 56
St. Mary's 8 6 6 6 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
BLO: Logan Johnson 11 run (Johnson run), 10:23
SM: Tate Thompson 16 run (Gabe Pribil pass from Thompson), 6:35.
SECOND QUARTER
BLO: Johnson 1 run (PAT failed), 11:23.
BLO: Johnson 10 run (PAT failed), 2:40.
SM: Pribil 41 run (PAT failed), 2:20.
BLO: Johnson 3 run (PAT failed), 1:50.
THIRD QUARTER
BLO: Johnson 3 run (Johnson run), 5:31.
SM: Grant Winkelbauer 15 pass from Thompson (PAT failed), 2:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
BLO: Johnson 12 run (Johnson run), 11:54.
BLO: Johnson 40 interception return (PAT failed), 8:19.
SM: Winkelbauer 68 kickoff return (PAT failed), 8:06.
BLO: Johnson 54 run (Gabe Lauck pass from Johnson), 6:21.