Poultry, swine applications gain tentative approval

Some more young farmers could be making their living in part off livestock if the Madison County board of commissioners follows the recommendations Thursday evening made by the county’s joint planning commission.
Following three public hearings, commissioners voted 9-0 in separate motions to approve applications for a four-barn broiler poultry operation and two wean to finish 1,000-head swine finishing units sought by two cousins.
Commissioners spent most of the time on the application of Scott Schmidt, who grew up in Madison County. Schmidt now resides in northeast Maryland with his wife and their six children.
Schmidt, who is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, said he would like to construct four poultry barns to grow broilers for Lincoln Premium Poultry. The poultry barns would allow his family to return to Nebraska.
The four barns would cover about 5 acres near 829th Road, which is about 3 1/2 miles west of Madison. Litter from the flocks will be composted and spread out once a year to Schmidt fields.
There are two homes within the setback area, but waivers have been signed.
Schmidt said he has researched poultry barns in the region where he lives, which has a lot of poultry farms in the Maryland and Delaware area.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised about some of the things I’ve learned,” he said. “It looks like a very attractive thing that my family and I would like to pursue in the future.”
Schmidt said he appreciates the type of people who work in rural areas and small towns who were neighbors, teachers, coaches and church leaders who invested time in him growing up in Madison County.
This is the third application in the county for feeding poultry to help supply broiler chickens for a new processing plant being constructed in Fremont. The first birds will be processed shortly after Labor Day.
Lincoln Premium Poultry will supply the chickens for the plant, which will then be sold in Costco stores in the western United States.
Jessica Kolterman of Lincoln Premium Poultry said the project is expected to have about a $1.2 billion impact on Nebraska.
Representatives of Lincoln Premium Poultry and Nutrient Advisors in West Point also discussed the operation and answered questions. The proposed operation is similar to others presented before the county board.
Earlier this week, the county closed part of a minimum maintenance road, primarily to increase bio-security measures for the operation.
Easements are being drafted now to have a closed gate at the western end of the road, which is 829th Road. The gate would have a combination padlock so some immediate neighbors could access their fields.
Several others spoke in favor of the proposal. Nobody spoke against, but one letter in opposition was read.
The letter came from Melvin Schmidt of Lake Charles, La., who owns land in the region. Schmidt’s letter listed flies and odors as the primary concern.
According to an odor footprint developed from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, nobody will be living where the odor footprint should reach 96 percent of the time.
The application scored a 380 on the county’s livestock matrix. A total of 350 is needed to pass.
Commissioner Jim Prauner said Madison County is an agricultural friendly county and the county has a young man who wants to return to farm.
The proposal will also increase the valuation in the county and help boost the agricultural economy, Prauner said.
Commissioners also conducted separate public hearings for a pair of cousins, Dale Frisch and Calvin Frisch, who are seeking to operate swine finishing barns in the southwest part of the county.
Dale Frisch plans to operate a swine finishing unit for 1,000 head of swine on property at 53965 826th Road. It is about 3 miles north and 3 miles east of Newman Grove.
Calvin Frisch plans to operate a swine finishing unit for 1,000 head of swine at 54068 825th Road. It is about 21½ miles east and one-half mile north of Newman Grove. The two barns are located about a mile from each other.
The Frischs said they intend to custom feed hogs that would come weaned — about 10 to 13 pounds. They then would be fed to finish, which would be about 280 pounds.
Both operations would contain pits about eight feet deep under the barns. Once a year, the pits would be emptied, with the manure knifed into the ground as fertilizer.
Both Dale and Calvin’s applications scored 380 points on the county’s matrix, with 350 needed to pass. Several people spoke in favor and nobody spoke against.
The Frischs said they plan to help each other and fill in for one another if someone has to be gone for a day. Their hogs also will be coming from the same supplier so there should not be biohazard issues.
All three applications will be forwarded to the Madison County board of commissioners next month. The county board has final consideration.