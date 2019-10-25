Calvin Jones is remembered by many as the uber-talented 1990 Omaha Central grad who became one of the best running backs in Nebraska football history from 1991 to 1993.
Now working at Courtesy Ford in Norfolk, Jones recalls not only what could have been, but what couldn’t have been, thanks to the help of three Omahans who helped him both as a boy and a grown man.
Jones grew up in north Omaha and was raised primarily by his grandparents. He knew he was an athletic kid, but Jones didn’t have any experience playing football during his early childhood years.
“I didn’t start playing football until I was a freshman in high school,” Jones said. “The ability and everything was there, but it wasn’t exposed until I got to ninth grade. Back then, the ninth grade was actually in the junior high. I kind of just appeared on the map as a ninth grader and when I was going into 10th grade, all the high schools in Omaha were wanting me to come play and I decided to go to (Omaha) Central because of the history.”
It’s no secret that Omaha Central has helped groom some of the best running backs in the state’s history — from Brandon Gunn (Iowa State) and DeAntae Grixby (Nebraska), to Ahman Green (Nebraska) and David Horne (Nebraska). Before Calvin Jones reached Central, Keith Jones (Nebraska), Leodis Flowers (Nebraska) and Sherman Williams (Iowa State) had terrorized opposing Nebraska high school defenses.
Jones found himself joining the list of high school superstars at Central, rushing for 3,965 yards in his high school career while also touting a 367-yard single game performance and 2,196-yard senior season. Each of these statistics were Class A records at the time, and Jones still holds the Class A record with rushing yards per game in a season at 219.6 in 1989.
Jones was garnishing national attention by the time he was a junior but found himself struggling academically.
“Because of my grandmother and grandfather being so far removed from their kids going to school, focus wasn’t there on my education like it should have been.”
The several universities eyeing Jones were eager to offer him a scholarship but couldn’t do so unless his academic standing improved. Two Omaha Central teachers at the time, JoAnne Dusatko and Rita Ryan, picked Jones up for school for a year and a half and helped him focus and get his GPA up.
After his grades improved, schools including UNLV, Colorado, Tennessee and Nebraska were full steam ahead on getting a commitment from Jones.
Ultimately, Jones saw the opportunity to play under Tom Osborne at Nebraska as something too good to resist.
“I remember my grandmother was sitting there and coach Osborne was coming to visit and I remember he was too tall for our doorway, and man, you would have thought Jesus came back. When she saw him, she said ‘I don’t care what you say, you’re going with Osborne.’ ”
After redshirting his first year at Nebraska, Jones worked his way up the depth chart leading into his freshman year, rushing for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. He found himself listed behind Derek Brown his sophomore season, but both he and Brown were rotated in and out each quarter during the 1992 season.
“It was difficult because Derek and I were competitors,” Jones said. “Derek and I thought that if one of us started, one of us would have a chance to win the Heisman. We called a meeting with coach Osborne and coach (Frank) Solich and told them, ‘If he starts, I’m fine with it and if I start, he’s fine with it.’ Coach Osborne looked at us and said, ‘I can tell you guys have given it a lot of thought and I appreciate that, but we’re going to do what’s best for the team, and what’s best for the team is for both of you guys to play.”
Jones rushed for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns during that ’92 season and ran for 1,043 yards and 12 scores in ’93, giving him 3,153 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Huskers.
Jones opted to go pro after his junior season, a decision he found difficult but necessary at the time.
“If I wouldn’t have left my junior year, my first year in the NFL, I would have been 24. That was really the biggest deciding factor because of the longevity of a running back. They said when we went to the pros, a lot of the tread was already off the tires.”
Jones was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in the third round of the 1994 draft. He spent two seasons with the Raiders and one with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl with the team during the 1996 season.
“I still say today that, with a Super Bowl or a national championship, it would have meant more for me to win it with coach Osborne.”
Jones rushed for 112 yards on 27 carries during his three-year career. While earning a ring with the Packers in his final season helped Jones be more at peace with his decision to forgo his senior season at Nebraska, he still wonders what could have been in the NFL.
“I didn’t care for it,” Jones said. “I think if I would have went to a different organization from the get-go, it would have been better for me. I got into a situation where I wasn’t actually picked by the owner (Al Davis). I was picked by the scouts and I had a high hurdle to overcome. By the time I had gotten to Green Bay, I was already out of football.”
After football, Jones’ life took a turn for the worse. He believed he had more than $350,000 set aside in multiple bank accounts, but after meeting with agents regarding the money he earned, they told him those banks didn't exist, leaving Jones with next to nothing. Jones said he simply trusted the wrong people.
The next five or six years became a real struggle for Jones, as he fell into alcohol and drug addiction.
“I was in a cocaine haze. I had no idea where I was.”
Much of the time since his NFL career concluded over the next six to seven years was a blur for Jones. He spent some of that time in Nebraska and some of it in the southern part of the country. It was a familiar name that helped Jones get back on his feet.
“Around 2002, I started getting my life back together because it was totally out of control,” Jones said. “A big part of that was Tony Dusatko. They (JoAnne and Tony) have always treated me like a son of theirs, and the biggest blessing of it all was, he (Tony) was familiar with AA. He’s got many decades of knowledge of the program and that was probably the thing that saved me.”
In 2011, when Osborne was athletic director, Jones went to him and requested to start a company called Forever A Husker — a lifestyle brand that embodied the interests, attitudes and opinions of Husker fans.
Jones’ goal was to promote a way of life and provide products and services that have an emotional attachment to the Husker lifestyle. Jones had to get clearance from six different departments at the university, which resulted in an eight- or nine-month process. The brand sold men’s and women’s clothing apparel, more than a dozen coffee blends, Husker collectibles and more.
In March 2016, Jones was called to a meeting with then-Husker athletic director Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst told Jones that they liked what he was doing, but that they were going to take Forever A Husker away. Jones said he was in and out in five minutes, and he was given no explanation by Eichorst as to why the brand was being cut.
“The best way I can describe it is being hit by Mike Tyson with the right hand and not being able to say anything about it,” Jones said.
Jones talked to 14 regents about what had happened. He ultimately agreed to liquidate everything by the end of 2016. Forever A Husker had an impact in 66 counties across Nebraska.
That same year, Jones’ wife, Valerie, signed a three-year deal to be a pediatric nurse in Columbus. Jones worked as a salesman at Ernst Auto Center in Columbus for six months before deciding to shift dealerships to Courtesy Ford in Norfolk. He now makes the commute to and from Norfolk from his home in Columbus every day.
“I wish I would have gotten into the car business a long time ago,” Jones said. “The way they had taught me reminded me a lot about athletics. Each day you meet different customers and you think about how you are going to meet those customers’ needs.”
Jones said he spends much of his free time in Norfolk and appreciates the values of the community and the opportunities he has to get involved.
The Omaha native, like almost all Nebraskans, is a Husker through and through. His passion shone on the field for the Huskers in the 1990s, and that passion remains among the rest of Husker nation, making the aspect of being a Husker fan one of the very best traditions in sports.
“I knew what the Huskers were before I even knew what football was,” Jones said.