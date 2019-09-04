Positive people live longer, study says

A new study says that people with a positive attitude about life are likely to live 15% longer than their negative thinking counterparts. Positive readers of this will think they’ve known this all along and will go out and take a happy walk.
You negative thinking readers will think being positive isn’t worth a measly 15% more years and will do whatever you dang please.
Not sure if you’re an optimist or a pessimist? Here’s a short test.
If your football team wins their game but you think they were mostly lucky, fluke, wrong players on the field -- you’re probably a Negative Nellie.
If the peach pie you just bought flies off your car seat onto the floor mat and you’re just glad it didn’t flip onto your cloth seat, you’re more than likely a Positive Peggy.
Are you looking forward to fall because of the warm sweaters, pumpkin bars and changing leaves that come with it or are you dreading fall because of the warm sweaters, pumpkin bars and changing leaves that come with it?
If you’re dreading fall, you may be a pessimist or you might just need to move to a warmer climate. If you’re looking forward to fall than the next couple months are going to be a lot easier for you to handle.
It’s said that a positive person is more likely to live a healthier lifestyle with the positive outlook that it’s going to make their life better in some way. A negative person is more likely to think that any changes he makes isn’t going to make any difference anyway so why make the effort?
See the correlation between positivity and longer life?
The thing is, negative people who are looking to add more years onto their life by being positive can still make the switch.
Being thankful for at least 10 things every night is one way to start. Helping people out even if it is just opening a door for a stranger shows you’re a positive thinker. Avoid negative television shows, people, and Internet postings.
Keep things in perspective. A driver who cuts in front of you is just a person too. And that football game your team won or lost? Be glad for the health they have to play and for our health to complain about it.
To any Negative Nellie that got this far, sorry, but you’re on the road to being positive. Those extra years of your life are already starting to rack up.